COVID wave to put pressure on Tasmanian hospitals for months

Tasmania's major public hospitals could be facing months of reduced elective surgery and outpatient services as a result of staff furloughing and COVID outbreaks during the third Omicron wave.
Daily case numbers are not expected to peak until at least August, while on Wednesday the Royal Hobart Hospital joined the Launceston General and North-West Regional at COVID escalation level 3.
There are 319 hospital staff furloughed from work across the public health system due to being COVID-positive or a close contact who could not get an exemption to continue working. Influenza is causing further staff absences.
There are COVID outbreaks in three LGH wards, one NWRH ward and one Mersey Community Hospital ward, which is at escalation level 2. The RHH does not have a recorded outbreak, but has 47 patients who are COVID-positive and more than 100 staff furloughed.
The Tasmanian Health Service could not break down the specific number of cases in each outbreak due to the need for genomic sequencing.
Acting state health commander Dale Webster said level 3 escalation meant re-priorisiting elective surgery and outpatient services based on available staff.
He said the situation was being reviewed daily by hospitals' executive directors of medical services.
"The sustainability of our hospitals going forward will match to how we manage on a day-to-day basis in terms of the escalation plan," Mr Webster said.
"As we go forward, we may see more and more, with increased cases in the hospital, with increased furloughing, we may see reduced elective surgery and outpatient services.
"Again, what we would encourage Tasmanians to do is avoid hospitalisation. The best way to do that is COVID-safe behaviours, get your fourth dose if you're due for it, get your influenza vaccine.
"We have escalated now a number of times, and those plans have worked, and we've come out the other side and been able to de-escalate. We have plans in place and they do work."
The THS is also managing a COVID outbreak in Lyell House residential aged care in Queenstown - one of 19 outbreaks in Tasmanian aged care facilities.
Tasmania recorded 1780 new COVID cases on Wednesday with 106 in hospital, of whom 27 are being treated specifically for COVID and four in intensive care. There were a further two deaths, taking the state's total to 104 with 91 since borders fully reopened in December.
The Victorian government had chosen not to follow its own public health advice which recommended the return of mask wearing in schools, early learning centres and retail settings.
Mr Webster said public health advice to the Tasmanian government remained that masks were a matter of personal responsibility, rather than being mandated.
"At this stage, the advice from public health is that everyone should consider, when they're indoors, wearing a mask if they cannot socially distance," he said.
"It is important that if you're going to events like concerts, football games et cetera, take a mask with you and use it. It really is important."
The Commonwealth has announced it will no longer provide free rapid antigen tests to concession card holders beyond July 31.
Mr Webster said Tasmania would continue to provide them for free.
"In Tasmania, early in January, we implemented a universal RAT program. So every Tasmanian can get free RATs through the Tasmanian government process," he said.
"That is by registering and collecting them from a collection centre across the state, or if you can't get to a collection centre, we will actually deliver them to you through Australia Post.
"We will continue to do that for the foreseeable future."
There have been no reported cases of monkeypox in Tasmania, but the situation on the mainland is being monitored.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
