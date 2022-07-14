A misguided perception on parking approach

IN response to Jo Ford (The Examiner, July 5) and her question to me as to why the City of Launceston council installed the new parking meters in many areas, as I don't work for the council I cannot definitively answer that question.
However, as one who regularly uses the new meters, I find them to be a vast improvement on the old dinosaur meters that only accepted loose change.
The new ones are able to take payment from a credit/debit card and have the convenient, and modern, ''smartphone app'' payment capability.
Using the app I can easily manage my parking time and save money as I spend time in our wonderful little city supporting CBD businesses.
Of course, using the app is something not everyone is able to take advantage of; however, there are other options other than using an on-street parking space and they are invariably cheaper than using a metered space.
SHOPPING in Charles Street recently I suddenly noticed these steel poles with ''things" at the top?
Apparently, it is Launceston's answer to the colourful hanging baskets and window boxes which are so prolific in the UK.
Sadly, whoever thought these monstrosities would brighten up the streetscape is slightly misguided.
There are no colourful flowers at the top. Just some straggly green things and some native grass sticking up.
It would be interesting to know how much it cost to erect them and why it took eight guys from TasWater to install them.
OUR pollies, councillors, developers and entrepreneurs all say much the same thing.
We are looking at a vision for the future of Launceston. What we need for this area is whatever. Whatever?
Then suddenly millions of dollars are inevitably required for that mythical future.
My question is what are you doing at present for Launceston and its people? How will all of you improve our lives right now, I ask.
This is just in case we don't live long enough to enjoy your wonderful vision, pipe dream or ideological money-making schemes for vested interests, or am I too harsh?
I don't think so. There are some who still have trouble believing you can't take it with you, ask the Pharaohs.
THE average retail profit margin was once about 20 per cent, it is now 100 per cent to 200 per cent on many grocery items. The same applies to a range of consumer life essentials, with falsehoods used to justify, and reducing weights and measures on products without reducing prices.
If some controls are not applied to achieve price stability, inflation will be very difficult to control. The Treasurer Mr Chalmers has inherited serious problems.
The ACCC has failed to enforce its mandate to call out profiteering and ruthless exploitation of low-income consumers.
It is compulsory for the ACCC to monitor thousands of price increases. Where are they?
The GST was designed to trap low to middle-income families and pensioners. No escape for them. They shoulder the heaviest burden.
High-income earners have loopholes to avoid GST. Remove the exemptions and scope for graft, that would improve the state's coffers.
WHY is the Tasmanian government so intent on giving away further control over our hydro-electricity assets to the mainland and the Energy Market Regulator via the Marinus Link?
We'll also lose our proven green energy competitive advantage over the other states.
Our precious electricity assets have been paid for over generations of Tasmanians.
Any other state that contributes cash to Marinus will demand supply guarantees to be met primarily from our lakes. What happens when the next drought comes along?
Does Hydro drain the lakes or hire in diesel generators again as it did during the Basslink fiasco?
The Tasmanian Economic Regulator recently said when approving a price increase of up to 11.88 per cent for Tasmanian consumers that the increase was "heavily influenced by the National Energy Market".
Why are we still in the NEM? I suggest Tasmanian consumers will be significantly worse off with Marinus.
