Repeat bad driver gets 'wake-up call'

A spell in jail was a "wake-up call" a woman told the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Kaleisha Henrick, 22, was arrested while driving on June 29, 2022 after breaching a bail condition that she not drive.
Henrick pleaded guilty to a massive number of driving offences including two counts of evading police, eight counts of driving without a licence, six counts of drug driving, and two counts of driving while disqualified.
There were also other charges mostly committed over the period of March, April and June.
Police prosecutor Mike Bonde said Henrick was in possession of a baseball bat and an axe and .45grams of ice and an ice pipe when she was pulled over at 11am at Invermay on March 31 this year.
The next morning at 2.30am she was under the influence of ice when driving from the casino.
She was on bail with a no-drive condition when she did a u-turn in Cimitiere Street and was intercepted.
Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said Henrick was de-escalating after ceasing the use of ice about three weeks before the arrest.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked that she did not seem to be making much progress.
But Henrick said the remand in custody was a big wake-up call and that her five year-old daughter wanted her Mum back.
"That's what I wanted to hear," Ms Cure said.
"Two weeks in custody has given her some degree of understanding how serious this is."
Henrick received four months jail for each of the evade police charges which was suspended for 18 months.
She was given a global sentence of eight weeks in jail on the other charges with two weeks subtracted for the time in custody.
The six weeks was also suspended and she was disqualified from driving for three years.
She also placed Henrick on a 12-month Community Correction Order and ordered her to undertake counselling.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
