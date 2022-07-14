A donation of hundreds of non-perishable food items was the last thing Green Bean Cafe owner Paul Giddins was expecting to see come into his business on Tuesday afternoon.
"I had no idea," he said.
"It was a great surprise. We had been speaking with the school and knew they were running a food drive, but we were all so over the moon to see all the donations come into the cafe."
West Launceston Primary School donated tinned and non perishable foods for food-challenged individuals and families.
Not wasting any time after the food was dropped off Paul and members of his family who work at the cafe dropped off packed up boxes for those around Launceston who needed it most.
"We are delivering them at the moment to those who we have gotten to know in the community and those who we have seen that are new to being homeless," he said.
"If there are families going through hard times, with the prices of everything going up and the housing crisis, come in and see us and we can help you out."
Mr Giddins said the issue of homelessness doesn't discriminate.
"We are all only one step away from being homeless. It can happen to anyone," he said.
"All it takes is for rent to increase, you get evicted and then you have nowhere to go."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
