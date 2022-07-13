An intense family battle will take place within the Launceston Tornadoes' crucial Knox Raiders clash.
Playing at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday night as the first game of the Tornadoes' double-header, Keely Froling goes head-to-head with twin sister Alicia.
The 26-year-old forwards have battled five times, with Keely ahead 3-2.
"It's always a really physical game against Alicia and it is fun," she said.
"Obviously it adds that little extra element because it is really competitive and we hate losing, especially to each other."
The Tornadoes face the Raiders in Launceston on Friday night before battling the Diamond Valley Eagles on Saturday in Devonport.
The first game shapes as a crucial match-up for their season as the Tornadoes sit in sixth and the Raiders seventh.
Coach Sarah Veale hopes the crowd will be packed for the match-up, with men's side the North-West Thunder to play afterwards.
"It'll be a cracker of a game, it always is when you've got the twin sisters - A.Frols and K.Frols - against each other so that will be a spectacle within itself," she said.
"We love the Launnie crowd, we say they are worth at least 10 points every home game and they do.
"They are really parochial, we love to hear them and their cheering and we know that it will be packed out as well, so that's awesome."
Diamond Valley sit at the bottom of the NBL1 South ladder, having only one won game so far this year but Veale isn't going to take them lightly.
"We thought we were going to have comfortable wins already this season and it hasn't been that way, we've barely won," she said.
"We certainly will be having a different approach to the Diamond Valley game. They are obviously going to be here to beat us and we have been fairly inconsistent this season."
The Torns come into Friday following an interstate double-header featuring a tight win over the Eltham Wildcats and a heavy loss against the Ringwood Hawks.
Veale admitted the side didn't play well as they doubled up on Sunday but has taken it as a positive.
"If you're losing games and you're playing well, I think you have a problem, I've said that to the girls," she said.
"We played poorly and we lost so that's exciting and that's the way we're choosing to look at it."
The home side regains superstar recruit Marianna Tolo after she missed the Victorian trip with COVID-19.
She hit the court on Wednesday to train for the first time since the illness.
"This time it was way easier, I just kind of had more of the sniffles and it was only a few days long whereas the first time around I had a bad cough and it lingered for a couple of weeks," Tolo said.
"I feel really good and I'm so excited to be out of isolation and ready to play this weekend."
Since signing with the Tornadoes four weeks ago, Opals representative Tolo has only been able to get on court once due to a clearance hold-up, a quad injury and COVID-19.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
