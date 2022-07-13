The Examiner
Shydan Maccari Warren threw a can of Bundaberg rum towards a police officer

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 13 2022 - 5:30am
Man rode drunk because he was 'in a mood'

A Ravenswood man rode an unregistered dirt bike without a helmet in Cimitiere Street with a blood alcohol reading of 0.208, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

