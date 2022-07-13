Man rode drunk because he was 'in a mood'

A Ravenswood man rode an unregistered dirt bike without a helmet in Cimitiere Street with a blood alcohol reading of 0.208, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Shydan Maccari Warren, 23, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to comply with a direction to stop, using an unregistered vehicle, exceeding 0.05, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, ride a motor bike when not wearing a helmet.
Advertisement
He also pleaded guilty to willfully obstructing a police officer by throwing a can of Bundaberg near an officer when the officer was arresting a woman on June 4.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said police attempted to intercept Warren at 2.27am on March 13, but he kept riding towards them.
"He said he had had a fair bit to drink and was disqualified," she said.
She said that at 5am on June 4 Warren threw the can which spilled onto an officer effecting an arrest.
"He was acting in an aggressive manner toward police and wanted to be arrested," Ms Woodgate said.
Warren, who was not represented in court by a lawyer, said he was riding because he was "in a mood".
He said that police spear tackled him to the ground when he was on the bike.
"I was slowing down," he said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said she could not think of anything much more dangerous than riding a dirt bike without a helmet and with blood alcohol of 0.208.
"This is the sort of behaviour that will get you into really serious trouble," Ms Cure said.
"Yep," he responded.
The court heard he had been disqualified from driving for 12 months from March 2021 after recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.168.
She ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentencing until August 31 at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.