Trainers Dean and Trent Wells will produce two of the most promising horses in their stable at their final home-track meeting of the season at Spreyton on Sunday.
The well-related Rebel Factor will return from a spell in the Benchmark 68 Handicap and impressive trial winner Shim will debut in the Maiden Plate.
The Wells brothers run the Spreyton arm of their family's training operation, where Rebel Factor and Shim are based, while father Leon operates the Brighton stable.
Dean Wells described Rebel Factor as 'a really nice horse'.
"He's strengthened up a bit (since his first preparation) and has got a bright future," the trainer said.
"If he's half as good as his mother (Rebel Bride) we'll be over the moon."
Rebel Bride won the Bow Mistress twice and also captured the state's other feature mares' race, the Vamos Stakes, at her third attempt after two minor placings.
Wells said that Rebel Factor was a different type of horse to his mother, with a get-back style of racing.
"He needs time to find his feet but he has an electric turn of foot," the trainer said.
"I've got no doubts he'll be a very good 1400m to 1600m horse and he could even get further given that his sire (The Factor) has produced a few stayers.
"It also helps that he's such a relaxed character."
Rebel Factor will be ridden by Siggy Carr who will also be on Shim who destroyed a trial field by almost five lengths at Spreyton on June 28.
"She was impressive and looked to have a little bit left in the tank," Wells said.
"We could have run her in the two-year-old race won by Lieutenant Lewis five days later but, because she wasn't eligible for the Tasbred bonus, we decided not to risk the quick back-up.
"She has to take on older horses on Sunday but, if you're going to do that, now is the right time of the year.
"And, she has trained on well since the trial."
A slow start proved costly for former Tasmanian sprinter Hard Empire in the $200,000 Ramornie Handicap at Grafton on Wednesday.
He settled at the rear of the field and at no stage raised the hopes of punters who backed him from $14 to $10.
However he did finish off fairly well when the race was all over to end up only 3-1/4 lengths from the winner.
Hard Empire was originally trained by Adam Trinder and won his first three starts including the Sires Produce.
He went to Darren Weir as a four-year-old and won at Ballarat and Bendigo before Weir recommended he be sent to Adelaide where he joined the Richard Jolly stable.
In mid-2020, after winning four races at Morphettville, he switched states again to join his current trainers Toby and Trent Edmonds in Queensland.
A winner of 11 races and almost $600,000, he still has numerous Tasmanians in his ownership group.
A former winner of the Ramornie, Youthful Jack, also spent time in the Trinder stable.
He was transferred to the Spreyton trainer for short summer campaigns in 2012, 2013 and 2014, winning the $100,000 Thomas Lyons twice, the $100,000 George Adams and the $90,000 Tote Stakes.
Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani paid for a trip to Victoria with Always A Winner when the four-year-old was placed at Sandown on Wednesday.
Always A Winner took up his customary front-running role in the $50,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap over 2400m and fought on well to finish third to Hereforagoodtime and Ferago, beaten 1-1/4 lengths.
He was only Nishitani's second starter on a Melbourne metropolitan track and earned connections a stake cheque of $4500.
The gelding hadn't previously raced on a heavy 10 surface after winning three races in Tasmania on soft and good ground.
The feature Saturday night harness meeting in Hobart in September will include five $20,000 races restricted to Tasmanian trainers.
They include the finals of two new races to be known as the Spring 3YO Championship, one for colts and geldings and the other for fillies.
Only horses that have been in the stable of a Tasmanian trainer prior to August 1 are eligible.
The same condition applies to three other races for various classes.
The program also includes a sixth $20,000 race open only to trainers who have had 10 or less winners this season and the horse must have been in their stable prior to June 1.
Punters who backed the longshot winner of the last race at Doomben on Saturday should use some of their winnings to buy a Lotto ticket.
A stewards' inquiry found that $31 chance Wham only won the race because the jockey on the second horse Ocean Treaty didn't ride it out to the line.
An inquiry into the incident was adjourned until Wednesday when stewards suspended Ocean Treaty's rider Jaden Lloyd for five weeks.
The leading apprentice told the inquiry he "misjudged the winning post" because he had his head down.
Her conceded that he was a repeat offender and would have to adjust his riding style.
Jockeys not riding horses out to the line is a bugbear for punters everywhere but, luckily, it's rare that it actually costs a horse a race.
When it does, the penalty is usually severe.
It's a long time ago, but perhaps the most famous case in Australia was in the 1978 Moonee Valley Cup when Roy Higgins stopped riding Hyperno and he was beaten in the last stride.
Higgins was suspended for 10 weeks, reduced to eight on appeal, and revealed later he had received a written death threat as a result of the incident.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
