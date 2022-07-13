Launceston cyclist Sam Fox celebrated his best international result by doubling his Commonwealth Games commitments.
The 21-year-old, who finished sixth at the mountain bike World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, at the weekend, has since been called up to contest the road race in Birmingham.
Fox had been selected for the mountain bike race a month ago and said he was delighted to double up at his debut games.
"I'm super excited to play my role for the road team," he said.
"It reminds me of what happened to Scott Bowden at the 2016 Rio Olympics, that really kick-started his career on the road and I think something similar has happened for me."
The reigning Australian under-23 champion was equally pleased with his latest result, and has one more World Cup in Andorra this weekend, before he heads to Birmingham.
"I had a slow start but worked through the field as I acclimatized to the altitude and found my rhythm in the roots," he said on Instagram.
A long-time member of Launceston Mountain Bike Club, Fox has been developing his road credentials under the guidance of Andrew Christie-Johnston at Team BridgeLane.
Last month he was in the team for the three-stage Tour du Pays de Montbéliard in France, coming 10th in the opening stage, 26th out of 76 finishers and helping teammate Dylan George to third overall.
Luke Durbridge was also selected to Australia's Commonwealth Games road team in what will be his third Commonwealth Games appearance. Currently riding in the Tour de France, the West Australian has a formidable record at the Games, competing on the track and the road at Delhi 2010, where he took home bronze in the men's individual time trial. At Glasgow in 2014, he placed ninth in the time trial.
"To represent your country is a great honour that I take very seriously, and I will do my best to ensure Australia comes out on top," he said.
Australian cycling team elite road coordinator Rory Sutherland said he is excited by what the two new additions will bring to the team in Birmingham.
"Luke has proven himself many times on the world stage with the Tokyo Olympics as the latest example of this," Sutherland said.
"Sam is a talented mountain bike rider and now has European road experience under his belt. He will bring in something different and play an important team role as a proven endurance athlete."
Durbridge and Fox replace Michael Matthews and Kaden Groves, who pulled out due to trade team commitments.
The Commonwealth Games will be held from Thursday, July 28, to Monday, August 8.
