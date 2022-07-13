Thirty players have been named in the Tassie Tigers' extended men's squad for the Hockey One season.
Set to be cut down to 20 before the season begins in September, the squad features 29 Tasmanians.
"We changed the way we did it this year, last year we cut it early, we wanted to hold on as long as possible this year and give some players as good as an opportunity as they can to make the team but also give some of the younger players the experience of training within the group," coach Stephen McMullen said.
The non-Tasmanian-born player, Australian full-back Jeremy Hayward, is from the Northern Territory, which doesn't have a team.
The North-West Coast's Keenan Johnson, who plies his trade for Burnie Baptist is the sole Greater Northern League player in the extended squad.
"He's been someone that's impressed, he's a young player, he's 19 and was selected for an Australian squad a few years ago," McMullen said.
"I liken him to a tough midfielder, he's the sort of player that will run all day, he'll stay in the contest.
"We've picked him with the future in mind, we think he's a player that will play for the Tigers for a number of years."
Launceston products Tim Deavin and Kieron Arthur have been selected, with the pair now residing in Perth and Sydney respectively.
Former Kookaburra Deavin, 38, is at the back-end of his career and has transitioned into some coaching roles, set to work as an assistant with the under-21 team later this year.
He's also running training sessions in Perth for the 10 Western Australian-based Tigers.
Set to compete at his fourth Commonwealth Games later this month, Eddie Ockenden will also step into an assistant coaching role with the Tigers, adding another string to his bow.
"Given Ed's in one of the top two teams in the world, he's the captain of the team, he's got a unique knowledge that's untapped as far as I'm concerned from a coaching point of view," McMullen said.
Extended squad: Eddie Ockenden, Jeremy Hayward, Josh Beltz, Jack Welch, Tim Deavin, Jeremy Edwards, Hayden Beltz, Kieron Arthur, Benji Austin, James Bourke, Henry Chambers, Joshua Mardell, Sam McCambridge, Ben Read, Oliver Smith, Josh Brooks, Gobindraj Gill, Sam McCulloch, Keenan Johnson, Tyler McDonald, Harvey Bessell, Alexander Hogan-Jones, Max Larkin, Joseph Murphy, Ruben Hoey, Magnus McCausland, Lachlan Rogers, Sam Payne, Oliver Pritchard, Oscar Pritchard
Isaac Bridley, Vincent Harman, Oscar Sproule (invitees)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
