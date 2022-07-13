The cost of living crisis has already taken a huge toll on thousands of Tasmanians.
Many are finding themselves with no choice but to cut back and go without just to make ends meet and are desperate for help to survive.
But instead of delivering the relief they need, struggling Tasmanians have found themselves abandoned by the Rockliff-Ferguson government, as the cost of fuel, groceries, rents, water and power keeps on rising.
With no action to minimise the impact on households, it is little wonder that people are being forced to choose between eating and heating.
And while some economic pressures are out of their control, there are clear measures this government could take to make a real difference to the cost-of-living impacts crunching Tasmanian households. One of the more obvious steps is action on power prices. In a state that produces more energy than it uses, it makes no sense that Tasmanians power bills keep going up.
But rather than providing help where they can, this government appears intent on making things harder for people.
They've introduced a new bin tax on every household, they've failed to deliver on their promise to introduce legislation to help control the state's petrol prices and they've failed to deliver on their 2018 election promise to delink Tasmania from the National Electricity Market. Fulfilling that promise would have protected Tasmanians from the nationwide energy crisis.
Instead, because of the Liberals' inaction, Tasmanians now face power price rises of 11.88 per cent - or upwards of $227 a year.
Not only that, the Liberals continue to refuse to support Labor's legislation to cap power prices at 2.5 per cent to provide some relief to everyday Tasmanians.
Instead, they seem more interesting in building a $750 million floating stadium in Hobart than tackling the very real issues households are facing.
As well as hurting household energy consumers, rising power prices are affecting Tasmanian businesses.
Many are facing price hikes much greater than 12 per cent as they renegotiate contracts with energy providers.
These costs will either eat into their profit margins or be passed onto customers, adding further stress to household spending.
This tired, nearly decade-old government is hurting Tasmania with its economic mismanagement and failure to deliver.
And, to make matters worse, they are trying to hoodwink Tasmanians into thinking they are on their side by re-announcing supposed electricity relief measures that do too little, too late. Energy Minister Guy Barnett's utterly misleading "Winter Bill Buster" scheme does little to help Tasmanians now because the $180 discount provided to concession account holders doesn't even cover the $227 increase already imposed.
The $10,000 loan to make homes more energy efficient is a sensible investment for the future, but it does nothing to help people struggling with the cost of living today and it does nothing to help renters, who are often the most financially vulnerable.
Tasmanians are being left to deal with the power bill shock and the skyrocketing cost of living while the Liberals patronises them with meaningless lip service.
Their lack of interest in really helping people was evident in their response to Labor's Bill to cap power prices at 2.5 per cent.
Not only did they refuse to consider it, they also shut down debate on the matter when we raised it in Parliament.
They have their priorities all wrong.
And it's not as if this is some sort of radical new approach.
It was in fact Liberal policy until a few weeks ago, with an almost identical Bill passed into law by Parliament in 2018, protecting Tasmanians for three years.
It's not too late to take action, the state government can come back to Parliament, do the job Tasmanians expect them to do and support Labor's legislation to cap prices.
To help Tasmanians, Labor has launched a petition urging the state government to support our legislation to cap power prices.
Make your voice heard and tell Premier Jeremy Rockliff to ease the cost of living at https://taslabor.com/stop-the-power-bill-shock/.
Sign our petition to show the government you want prices capped at https://taslabor.com/stop-the-power-bill-shock/.
