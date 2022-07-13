The GNLW's hotly-contested season gets even more interesting on Saturday as the top four all play each other.
With only one point between fourth and fifth, which determines who makes finals, this gives South Burnie a chance at entering the top four with only a month to go.
The fifth-placed Hawks face bottom side Smithton, who are yet to claim a point this season, meaning a result on Saturday would be a huge upset and shake the league.
Ladder-leaders Queechy Penguins face fourth-placed City Marians, which could push the latter out if there's a repeat result of last weekend.
Queechy won that 5-0 but the Marians will be looking to cause an upset and break a losing streak of two matches.
Now led by men's coach Al McBain, South Launceston host West Devonport.
The pair have only met once this season, with the Suns 4-0 victors back in round five, meaning West will need to be at the top of their game, with South scoring 16 goals in the past two weeks.
Having not tasted defeat since round three, second-placed Burnie Baptist host fourth-placed Queechy Penguins.
Barring any catastrophes, the GNL's finalists are locked in with positions yet to be confirmed, making match-ups like these crucial to the league's make-up.
Slipping into third after a loss to the Suns, South Burnie aim to get on the winners' list against Smithton.
Their previous match-up was a 7-0 win to the Hawks, with the Saints recently picking up points against West Devonport, who face Tamar Churinga this week.
That contest could decide some of lower positions on the ladder, with West Devonport sitting sixth and Tamar seventh, just two points behind their opposition.
Last year's finalists Launceston City hit the road to face City Marians, a match which the Tigers won 8-0 earlier this season thanks to a Beau Cornelius hat-trick.
Marians haven't tasted success since round two, with several tight games not going their way.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
