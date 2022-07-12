Crash causing traffic delays on Bass Highway at Deloraine

Tasmanian Police and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway.
Police were called to the scene about two kilometres east of Deloraine at 7.30am.
Police said the crash is caused extended delays for traffic heading west on the highway.
The crash was cleared and no serious injuries were reported.
