The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Crash delays traffic on Bass Highway at Deloriane

Updated July 13 2022 - 2:57am, first published July 12 2022 - 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash causing traffic delays on Bass Highway at Deloraine

Tasmanian Police and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.