Albanese, Marles and Wong hold the line on China

China, like Russia, has overreached and, as a result, has bought alliances into existence against itself. It is a tale as old as the Peloponnesian War that has often been repeated, including during the rise of Germany in the early years of the 20th century which facilitated the Entente Cordiale between Britain and France, and the emergence of the World War II alliances against the Axis powers. It's not surprising therefore that when Richard Marles addressed the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington this week he referenced the dark days of 1941, the foundation of the US-Australia alliance, and the signing of the ANZUS treaty.

