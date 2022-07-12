A George Town man who knocked a man unconscious in a bar fight that resembled the Wild West walked out of court with a suspended jail sentence.
Troy Graeme Nettlefold, 44, of George Town, was found guilty of two counts of common assault of Timothy Luke Wilson by grabbing, pushing and punching him numerous times.
Nettlefold and Ryan Ashley Griffiths, 45, of George Town, were both found guilty of acting in a violent, quarrelsome or disorderly manner on licensed premises on March 5, 2021.
The court heard the fight broke out when Griffiths attacked Anthony James Berrenger by punching him numerous times and pinning him to the ground.
Nettlefold then became involved and struck Mr Wilson.
Defence counsel for Nettlefold Grant Tucker said it was like the Wild West where it was a matter of who got in first.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said that it was a completely disproportionate response by Nettlefold.
"Nettlefold's last punches were just gratuitous and extremely dangerous insofar as the force used in particular against Wilson that caused him to hit the ground unconscious," Ms Cure said in her decision.
"When Nettlefold returns the second time to the other side of the bar he punches both men.
"He punches Berrenger twice then Wilson and knocks him out.
"He then continues to punch Berrenger stepping over an unconscious Wilson on the ground."
The court heard that Nettlefold struck out after his pair of sunglasses, of sentimental value, were seen on the head of one of the men.
Ms Cure said that at one point it occurred to her that Nettlefold could very well be going to jail for the offences.
"What am I going to do?" she asked.
Mr Tucker said a wholly suspended sentence of imprisonment over a significant time would ensure Nettlefold was not back before the court for something similar.
Ms Cure sentenced him to a five-month suspended jail term wholly suspended for 18 months.
Griffiths will be sentenced at a later date.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
