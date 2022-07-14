Truck driver cops fine for driving too many hours

A truck driver who worked over the maximum amount of hours allowed has copped a fine in court, and said he was unaware that he broke the law.
Joshua Paul Bowerman, a 31-year-old man, pleaded guilty to three charges that involved driving over the standard amount of hours allowed to drive a heavy-fatigue vehicle.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Bowerman was only allowed to work 12 hours a day per the heavy vehicle national law and said on November 23, 24 and 25 2021, he breached the law.
National heavy vehicle regulator prosecutor, Ian Macdonald, said Bowerman was facing potentially fines of $17,240 for a critical breach, $4580 for a minor breach, and a $6910 fine for a substantial breach.
"The heavy vehicle national law requires a person who drives a fatigue regulated heavy vehicle to comply with the applicable standard work hours," Mr Macdonald said.
In court, Mr Macdonald said that Bowerman had driven two hours over the required limit on charge one, half-an-hour over the limit in charge two, and one hour over the limit in charge three.
Mr Macdonald said that Bowerman had been observed by officers from the heavy vehicle regulator on November 29, 2021 to have logged in too many hours in his work diary.
Bowerman represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to all charges at the earliest opportunity and said he was unaware that he had broken the law in relation to charges one and two but took full responsibility for charge three.
The defendant said he had been working various shifts and had long breaks in between, and was unaware that the 12-hour period began when he clocked on.
"I was under the understanding that it was page by page," he said.
Magistrate Simon Brown fined Bowerman a total of $3321 and said people within the industry must understand how log books work. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
