Putting personal interests over community, time for a councils' clean-up

SUSIE Bower has hit the nail on the head (The Examiner, July 11). Councils may not be business, but why would anyone want to work, let alone run for council, when unprofessionalism including infighting, bullying and alleged corruption is rife?
Many elected representatives only use their position for their own gains and not for the betterment of their community and so many council decisions are made behind closed doors.
Pay is only a small factor, West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl, when trust, truth, respect, transparency and accountability are all missing.
Cr Holmdahl, it is not about competing with business to attract staff, it is the stigma attached to becoming a council employee and then wanting to return to business that makes it difficult.
I've spent my career as an executive human resources leader in national and international roles with employer of choice organisations and feel qualified to comment.
There has never been a better time to amalgamate councils with only the cream of the current council crop (and the cream does exist) continuing in a newly formed "Tamar Valley Council" comprising Launceston, George Town and West Tamar as a start. As ratepayers and residents, we can only imagine the economic and service efficiencies and benefits of a well-run council for us all.
IT'S very gracious of Albo to offer Kiwis living and working in Australia the right to vote in elections.
However, as a voter you have to be an Australian citizen and 18 years of age, so if they are a citizen, no worries; if not, they can't.
If Kiwis are going to receive this voter offer, all other nationalities should receive the same.
Don't discriminate Albo.
IN 2018, the state government made an election promise to exit the National Energy Market in order to save Tasmanians 10 per cent on their energy bills.
This still has not happened. Why?
In the interests of energy security for Tasmanians, we need to be able to opt out of the NEM.
If Queensland is experiencing a brown-out, Tasmanians should not have to risk the same because we are obliged to sell as much energy to the NEM as they ask for.
We are selling all our energy to the NEM, and then buying back what we need domestically at mainland rates. How is that fair on Tasmanians Guy Barnett?
RECENTLY I tried to quickly check on some April 2022 bank account transactions with a prominent Tasmanian bank, as its online transactions only went back to April 29.
I thought I could ring the bank close by and receive the appropriate service.
However, no. The only telephone number available was a national one.
After waiting for 25 minutes online I gave up, but found later the national call receiver was actually in Hobart.
So next I tried the bank's chat site, which opened but advised "it wasn't available".
This type of poor service is becoming more of a norm these days and not acceptable, especially when information is required ASAP.
Bring back the '60s when you could ring and receive an answer immediately.
Banks are no longer interested in true customer service, but are more aligned now to interest rorting and profits to shareholders.
Maybe best keep your money under the mattress?
SUSSAN Ley was possibly Australia's least effective environment minister, mainly because her pro-mining, pro-fossil fuel government put development first.
Ley even attempted to weaken the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act but her amendment was blocked in the Senate.
Now it's Tanya Plibersek's turn and her first real test will be the Rosebery mine's new tailings dam later this month (The Examiner, July 10).
If Plibersek is smart she can win admirers on both sides by simply requiring MMG to dump the millions of tonnes of waste outside the park.
The extra cost should not be a concern to MMG, which made a record profit last year and stands to make even more in the future as zinc prices continue to rise.
