Ashley Youth Detention Centre provisional improvement notice extended

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:30am, first published July 12 2022 - 3:44am
Lockdowns over yet staffing issues persist at Ashley

Children at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre have been released from lockdown after spending up to 23 hours a day confined to their rooms.

