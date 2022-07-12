Lockdowns over yet staffing issues persist at Ashley

Children at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre have been released from lockdown after spending up to 23 hours a day confined to their rooms.
The issue, which lasted for two weeks, arose after required staffing numbers were unable to be met.
Although the lockdown has now ended, a union official has explained the staffing situation at the facility remained "up in the air".
Health and Community Services Union assistant state secretary Lucas Digney said the deadline for a provisional improvement notice served to the department of communities a fortnight ago was not able to be met.
However, a Department of Communities spokesperson said the notice had not lapsed, but instead was extended to August 5.
"This extension was done by mutual agreement with union delegates, and there is an agreed opportunity to extend if required," they said.
"This is in recognition of the progress being made to address issues raised in the improvement notice."
According to the spokesperson, the department had attempted to remedy the situation at Ashley by recruiting five new staff members.
Their induction process began yesterday and is set to run for four weeks, while another round of recruitment advertising is reportedly about to commence.
In the meantime, staff from the Wilfred Lopes Centre psychiatric facility- as well as other government-owned facilities - have allegedly been brought in on a temporary basis
When asked, the department spokesperson refrained from confirming that, however, they said the dpartment was undertaking a range of activities to support the ongoing operations of AYDC.
"[We are] providing support and paid overtime to the existing workforce, obtaining assistance from other service areas with a workforce with similar expertise, and recruiting new youth workers," they said.
They also could not guarantee child detainees would not be subjected to further lockdowns.
"As with any frontline service, Ashley Youth Detention Centre experiences fluctuations in staffing levels from time to time," they said.
"At times when required staffing ratios cannot be met, young people can be housed in their rooms with appropriate support from staff."
Mr Digney said if the department hoped for the notice to be lifted, more needed to be done.
"We need to see a program that's scheduled to provide some real staffing numbers to the roster, so the kids don't have to suffer again."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
