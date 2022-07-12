Tasmanian astronomer says earliest history of universe seen in James Webb images

The earliest history of the universe is now more accessible to humankind and can be viewed in the images recently taken by the largest telescope ever put into space.
The first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been publically released, showing thousands of galaxies in deep, far away, infra-red space.
It shows a cluster of some of the universe's earliest galaxies as they appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
The rest of the images will be released live on NASA TV online, which can be viewed in Australia tonight at 12.30am.
Tasmania's astronomical experts and enthusiasts are very excited by the image.
Hive Tasmania's principal astronomer Martin George desribed the first image as "spectacular", and said a lot will be learned from images taken with the new telescope.
"This image is a wonderful example of how we can study distant galaxies, and the bending of light out there in space," Mr George said.
"As more and more images come through from the James Webb Telescope they will be analysed to help us learn about the structure of the galaxies, that are a very long long away, in the period of the early universe," Mr George said.
"We are able to see the universe in a way we have never done before."
NASA said special technology on the JWST brought distant galaxies into sharp focus, revealing never-before seen star clusters and diffuse features.
"Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies' masses, ages, histories, and compositions," it said.
The JWST's predecessor telescope the Hubble was launched in 1990, and collected space imagery with a mirror measuring 2.4 metres in diameter.
Mr George said the JWST has a gold-plated mirror that measures more than six metres in diameter, which allows it to collect a lot more light.
"Not only can it collect a lot more light, it is also optimised to look at infra-red light... we use this light in our remote controls, we can't see it, but it is there," Mr George said.
"Looking at this light will help us to understand more about the early history of the universe. We can peer out to galaxies whose light is stretched out into the expanse of the universe, into the infra-red."
Mr George said the vast majority of the objects in the first image are galaxies.
"Objects that look like curved streaks, and a lot of the other objects that are fuzzy in the background, are galaxies in their own right," he said.
"Those really bright points, which have streaks and 45 degree angles, they are deffraction spikes and are not real phenomena. They appear in the optics of the telescope because of its design, and the way light bends around obstructions in its path."
