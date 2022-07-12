Riverside man sneaks snake into state

A Riverside man who illegally imported a python into Tasmania has fronted court.
Julian Nigel O'Toole Purton, 33, pleaded guilty under the Nature Conservation Act to possessing a controlled animal that has been brought into the state, court documents from the Launceston Magistrates Court show.
Advertisement
Police allege that on December 31 last year, O'Toole-Purton was in possession of a controlled animal, namely a python, that had been brought into the state.
He pleaded not guilty to possessing two gel blasters and to possessing a Taser.
The firearms matters have been adjourned for hearing on November 28, 2022 while the python matter is for facts and sentence on the same day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.