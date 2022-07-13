Launceston United hope competition for places will be the final piece of their league and cup puzzle.
Having secured the cup, the Birch Avenue outfit is firmly on course to double up in the Women's Super League especially with the number of players pushing for starts.
Sunday's superb 7-0 win against Kingborough witnessed impressive performances from two new faces, one having just signed, the other an enforced call-up from the Northern Championship.
When regular keeper Sydney Carnie tested positive to COVID, Jazlin Venn stepped in to keep a clean sheet with the assistance of new recruit Molly Duigan at the centre of defence.
"Jazmin did really well," reported Frank Compton, who coaches the side with Lynden Prince.
"She made a couple of really good stops, her distribution was good and it would have given her a lot of confidence."
Compton said Duigan, playing alongside club captain Nichola Clark, showed plenty to suggest she will be a valuable asset having arrived last week from South Australian WNPL club West Torrens Birkalla SC.
"Molly clearly has experience at centre-back. We knew that pace was not her number one attribute and she was marking a really quick player, but made some really good chases.
"She's a defender who enjoys heading the ball which is great to see and she talks as well. We were really pleased with her communication and it was nice to hear someone else's voice other than Lynden and me.
"South Australia is a pretty good state and while she has not necessarily played at the top level she has got experience and brings that to Tassie."
With Katie Hill switching to the holding role in front of the back four and Jess Newall also set to return, United feel they are developing cover in nearly every spot.
"It's good to have competition for places and hopefully Jazmin's now got the bit between her teeth to want to play at that level more often.
"We've got two players for every position which is what we wanted but the next challenge is to keep everyone happy."
That challenge begins on Saturday with the visit of cellar-dwellers Olympia, who Compton hope will be able to fulfil the fixture and not be forced to forfeit for the second time this season.
