The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston United continue Women's Super League domination

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KING DETHRONED: Launceston United celebrate one of their seven goals against Kingborough on Sunday. Picture: Julian Harris

Launceston United hope competition for places will be the final piece of their league and cup puzzle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.