Previous honourees are calling for "powerful women" to be nominated for the 2023 Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women.
Minister for Women Jo Palmer said the honour roll for wasn't just about recognising and hearing stories of women, but recording them as well.
"Future generations can look back and see the women and women's groups who stood up and helped shape our state," she said.
The honour roll was also about bringing the quiet achiever to the front, Ms Palmer said.
"We have stories of women who have seen great triumph against all the odds," she said.
"We have some extraordinary stories, and they have shaped what Tasmania is today."
One such woman was 2021 roll inductee Ros Lewis, who was honoured for her work as a teacher for over 40 years, her volunteer work with refugees and her work towards climate action.
"Often the women are the power behind a lot of things that happen and this is an opportunity to put them upfront, put women upfront and women's organisations," Ms Lewis said.
Fellow 2021 inductee, Mary Dean, was honoured for her work with Landcare but was hesitant to bring attention to herself.
"I accepted the nomination from my nominee because I'm representing other women," she said.
"That's the important thing. I'm not one that likes to be upfront. I'm a person who's behind and likes to encourage and motivate people to reach their full potential."
To check the criteria and nominate someone, visit women.tas.gov.au.
Nominations close October 2.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
