Police responding to single vehicle rollover at Frankford

Tasmania Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Frankford Road, Frankford, where a vehicle has reportedly rolled into a ditch.
Advertisement
Police said the crash occurred near the Blue Berry Barn Cafe, with the car flipped onto its roof.
Police said there was only one occupant in the car, who has sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
LETTERS iFRAME
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.