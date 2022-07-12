Advertisement
Tasmania's leading apprentice Codi Jordan could spend time riding in three mainland states next season before deciding where to continue her career.
Jordan's master, Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson, is in the process of organising short stints for the 24-year-old in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.
"Nothing has been decided yet but, after she takes a couple of weeks holiday in August, we're going to try to get her over there," Stevenson said.
"She'll probably spend a short time with Matthew Brown at Cranbourne and David Payne has agreed to take her in Sydney.
"She'll also go to Adelaide but we haven't organised a trainer at this stage.
"They may be just two-week stints and she could come home in between them but we've got to give her a look-in on the mainland.
"With no claim in Tasmania, she's riding as a senior jockey so she's going to have to go away eventually (to finish her apprenticeship)."
Jordan is on the verge of joining illustrious company by winning the jockeys' premiership while still an apprentice.
Only Bev Buckingham (1981-82) and Craig Newitt (2001-02) have achieved that feat in modern times.
She is six wins clear of Siggy Carr on the premiership table with only three meetings remaining.
Her win on John's Lad at Elwick on Sunday was her 56th for the season and the 100th of her career which didn't start until September 2002.
Glenn Stevenson's stable star Turk Warrior is still in the paddock enjoying a lengthy spell.
"He's had a couple of months out already and has done extremely well," Stevenson said.
"I'll have another look at him next week.
"We're not rushing but we'll have to look at getting him back in shortly."
Turk Warrior hasn't raced since finishing second to Popeye The Sailor in the $50,000 Autumn Classic at Elwick on May 8.
The rising four-year-old hasn't missed a place in his 13 start career which began with eight consecutive wins.
Visiting Victorian jockey Bruno Neto was suspended for one meeting and fined $250 for breaching the whip rules at Elwick on Sunday.
Neto used the whip nine times prior to the 100m while riding first-starter I'm Keefe into fifth place in the Maiden Plate.
Stewards reported that Just A Tribute, who failed as $2.25 favourite in the Class 1 Plate, was coughing after the race.
Jockey Anthony Darmanin said the four-year-old had been off the bit all the way.
Trainer Gary White said the former Victorian, who had produced a huge run when second to Captain Dave at his Tasmanian debut, would have a short spell.
A post-race veterinary inspection of Blaze Forth, who ran well below his best in the Open Handicap, found that he had a slow heart rate recovery.
Rider Chelsea Baker said the nine-year-old did not respond to her riding and may have come to the end of his preparation.
It's been almost 20 months since smart sprinting mare Gee Gee Lanett recorded the last of her 11 career wins.
However owners Paul and Elizabeth Geard have decided to persevere with the rising eight-year-old and she gave them reason for optimism with a trial win at Elwick on Tuesday morning.
Gee Gee Lanett beat a handy field, albeit narrowly, over 800m at her first public appearance since March.
Newmarket Handicap winner Gee Gee Secondover and speedy mare Thunberg filled the minor placings.
Although the time was slower than the other 800m open trial, the five starters walked early.
The other trial winners were Hobart (over 1400m), Gee Gees Jennia, Geegeeluckystar, Thelma, former Victorian Elle Of A Breeze and the unraced Miami Sun.
Longford trainer David Crosswell made a cleansweep of the prizemoney in the division 1 final of the J G Nelson Cup at Mowbray on Monday night.
He won the race with Classy Lady who jumped a length in front from box 3 and held on to score by a half length in 29.98.
Kennel-mates Vintage Fame and Quick Joey Small filled the minor placings with Crosswell's other runner Highland Fame in fourth spot.
The race was worth almost $5000.
The Ted Medhurst-trained Rip Away caused a minor boilover in the division 2 final when, after a slow start, he got up in the last stride to beat Highland Wonder by a nose.
Hot favourite Rojo Diamond didn't begin well but found the lead in the back straight before fading late to finish a well beaten third.
Debbie Cannan won the division 3 final with Jordan Titan and Ben Englund took the division 4 final with Wynburn Blondie.
The big guns will be back in action at Sandown on Wednesday with Damien Oliver and Jamie Kah both returning from holidays
Oliver has three rides, all heavyweights, while Kah has four.
Kah won last season's Melbourne premiership with a record of 105 wins from 525 rides.
Due to a lengthy suspension, she's had only 278 rides this season for 50 wins and is second on the table behind Jye McNeil on 73.
As usual, bookmakers and punters are treating Kah's mounts with respect and her first ride for more than a month, Pacific Ruby, has already firmed from $3 to $2.70.
Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt will miss the meeting due to a whip-related suspension that could cost him a century of Victorian winners this season.
Newitt has ridden 95 winners but won't be back until next Tuesday.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
