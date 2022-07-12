The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Meander Valley to collect more than 3450 additional food organics and garden organics bins

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:54am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN THUMBS: Daryl Watchorn and granddaughter Lillian, of Prospect Vale, load up a FOGO bin ready for collection. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Meander Valley Council made a leap in its commitment to working towards more sustainable waste management this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.