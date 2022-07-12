Meander Valley Council made a leap in its commitment to working towards more sustainable waste management this week.
Collections of more than 3450 additional food organics and garden organics (FOGO) bins - using the council's new fleet of collection vehicles - commenced on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Hadspen, Prospect Vale, and Travellers Rest were the suburbs that benefitted from the expansion of services, which could reduce the amount of waste going to landfill by 1000 tonnes.
READ MORE: Sweet as: Krispy Kreme is coming to Tasmania
Prospect Vale resident Daryl Watchorn was the first Meander Valley ratepayer to have his FOGO bin emptied.
"The fact that we can use our FOGO bin to dispose of garden waste is a real bonus this time of year," he said.
"It's already saving us from having to make trips to the tip."
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said the rollout of additional FOGO and rural and recycling collections was part of the council's move to reduce the cost and environmental impacts waste management could have in the long term.
"We understand these changes are significant for residents and we have committed to supporting them to adapt," he said.
"Residents in Blackstone Heights have had a FOGO service for some time and it has been incredibly well-received and successful."
The new trucks used to complete the service are owned and operated by JJ Richards.
Truck operator Amber Patterson said the vehicles were manufactured using 33 per cent recycled products, had the capacity to hold the contents of 1000 household wheelie bins, and were expected to lift about 540,000 bins per year.
In addition to those inclusions, Cr Johnston said he was confident the trucks were the only ones in the state with a giant Tasmanian devil and possum imprinted on them.
"If those two animals can eat it, you can put it in your FOGO bin," he said.
"People are often surprised that as well as fruit, vegetable, and garden waste, you can also put eggs, meat, bones, and seafood in your FOGO bin.".
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.