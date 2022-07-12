Infrastructure funding boost for Northern Midlands area

Northern Midlands Council has secured almost $1 million under an extension of the Australian Government's Local Roads Community Infrastructure Program.
Mayor Mary Knowles said the grants program would allow the council to deliver further vital community infrastructure projects while maintaining a healthy financial position.
Advertisement
"These grants were introduced to help local communities bounce back from COVID-19 and have allowed council to leverage our own-source funding to bring important projects forward by many years, which creates jobs and benefits our economy," she said.
The Australian Government committed an additional $500 million in the 2022-23 federal budget to extend the $1 billion phase three of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, bringing the total funding under the program to $3 billion.
READ MORE: Launceston Competitions reach halfway point
Cr Knowles said that while all municipalities across Australia benefitted under the program - first introduced in 2020-21 - Northern Midlands Council's prior planning and healthy budget position had meant it was able to quickly bring forward projects to qualify for funding.
So far Northern Midlands received $3.87 million under the program and has qualified for $960,936 additional funding under the extension of phase three.
Mayor Knowles said the council had contributed $3.31 million of its own-source funding to the projects too.
Two completed works - the Longford Sports Centre upgrade, and Ross Village Green development - benefited from phase one of the LRCI funding, with the former receiving $575,936 and the latter netting a $385,000 boost.
A total of $993,841 from phase two was dished out to nine projects in the municipality, five of which are now complete, including the Campbell Town War Memorial Oval irrigation system, Longford Waste Transfer Station recycling centre, and Ross Village Green development. A further $1,921,874 from phase three has been allocated to four works-in-progress, including the Perth Early Learning Centre Development, Cressy Swimming Pool complex, and Cressy Recreation Ground upgrade. The remaining funds went to the Pioneer Park Evandale playground redevelopment, which has yet to start.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.