Infrastructure funding boost for Northern Midlands area

A total of $993,841 from phase two was dished out to nine projects in the municipality, five of which are now complete, including the Campbell Town War Memorial Oval irrigation system, Longford Waste Transfer Station recycling centre, and Ross Village Green development. A further $1,921,874 from phase three has been allocated to four works-in-progress, including the Perth Early Learning Centre Development, Cressy Swimming Pool complex, and Cressy Recreation Ground upgrade. The remaining funds went to the Pioneer Park Evandale playground redevelopment, which has yet to start.