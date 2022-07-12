The Examiner
Northern Midlands Council secures almost $1 million in infrastructure funding

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:46am, first published July 12 2022 - 1:57am
Infrastructure funding boost for Northern Midlands area

Northern Midlands Council has secured almost $1 million under an extension of the Australian Government's Local Roads Community Infrastructure Program.

