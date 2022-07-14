Big workload putting strain on Tasmania Police officers

On June 24, a 15-year-old disabled youth was dropped to Child Safety Services by their carer who could no longer care for them.
The youth was taken by CSS back to the carer's home - the carer was not present and uncontactable. The youth was left by CSS on the curbside. Concerned neighbours contacted police who attended at 6.30pm and took the youth back to the police station.
The youth was provided with dinner and set up to watch a movie. CSS would not attend and indicated that police would have to look after the youth.
Simultaneously, the police shift had to respond to a number of family violence incidents, a shooting and a stabbing.
Our members had to respond with fewer police officers to these incidents, therefore less safe, as we were left caring for the youth.
Contact was made with a senior manager from that government agency and at 10.30pm CSS attended and took the youth to a place of safety. At 6pm on July 1, police contacted CSS indicating a youth had no accommodation. CSS advised they could not assist.
Our members then sourced accommodation for the youth at a care facility and dropped the youth at the home at 9pm.
These types of incidents where our members are undertaking core tasks of a range of other government agencies occur regularly - and has been the case for many years.
We are not critical of frontline employees of other agencies, but their response regimes are inadequate outside working hours with an associated reliance on police to do their work.
Imagine this: you call police about a family violence incident next door, and we say we can't attend because we don't have the staff. Which other government agency will help you?
Now imagine multiple family violence incidents occurring and we are tied up doing another government agency's work and have to decide which jobs we will do and which we will drop. Officers swore an oath to protect life and property, but this is being misused and police are being included in other agencies' core responses after hours.
We will always respond to a critical incident and triage it in the first instance. However, we expect when we call other government agencies to do their core tasks, they deliver on that and free us up to transition to the next critical incident or core task - for example, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, public order and emergency management.
Every time we do the work of another agency, we are not performing our core role.
This goes part of the way to explaining the elevated rates of fatal and serious vehicle crashes. About 10 per cent of our entire workforce are on workers' compensation claims; 4.1 per cent (58 police officers) are fully incapacitated and off work. We are just grateful that our numbers are increasing by 30 per cent under the Tasmanian Liberal government.
On average, we graduate 80 police officers per year selected from about 1100 applicants.
We select the best from our community, which means people who join policing are highly focused on wanting to serve and assist their fellow citizens.
So, when presented with an increasingly wide range of incidents including non-core tasks, they do their best to resolve them all, thereby stretching themselves. So over time this stretch and repetitive exposure can break them. Their belief and strong desire of wanting to assist others, become a contributing cause for psychological injury.
In relation to the Commission of Inquiry into the state government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings, when I hear of criticisms of police responses and investigative timeframes, I see good police officers, people, who are trying to do their best.
They operate in difficult circumstances, balancing competing demands, trying to make ends meet, with a scope of tasks that have unchecked boundaries and a strong desire to help others.
This can unfortunately result in errors occurring. These are neither intentional, nor is their malice. They are just stretched and make human mistakes. With regards to the COI, no apologies to the victims and/or their families will suffice. There have been systemic failures across agencies.
Officers will always try their best. They are held to the highest levels of scrutiny, accountability and are regularly required to justify what they have done.
Tasmania Police has more than 250 performance measures that are reported monthly. Our oath to protect life and property will mean that we will always attend to a critical incident or matter that requires urgent attention.
It is just heartbreaking when you see a person who needs critical assistance outside our core responsibility, and others aren't coming to help. When this happens repeatedly to us, it causes damage.
