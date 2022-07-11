The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hobart Out Tennis' Northern group grows thanks to grant

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 12 2022 - 11:11pm, first published July 11 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL HOUSE: Players in last year's Hobart Out compass tournament. Picture: Supplied

At least six Northern players will take part in Hobart Out Tennis' compass tournament later this month, growing on last year's numbers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.