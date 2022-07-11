At least six Northern players will take part in Hobart Out Tennis' compass tournament later this month, growing on last year's numbers.
An organisation for LGBTQIA+ members and allies, Hobart Out Tennis has increased its Northern contingent for the July 23 and 24 event through a government grant making travel costs and accommodation free.
Advertisement
Launceston's Kelli Charles, who has played in several events by the organisation in the past, is pleased to have the assistance.
"I think accommodation and particularly travel costs at the moment are really big barriers for people, even though it's a fairly small island it does take a while to get places," she said.
It's really nice to have an option so it's not all on the individual to cover those costs all the time just to participate in their own community.
"There's still not too many members from outside Hobart, there's a couple and we are always looking to grow that but we've been advertising quite a lot so hopefully there will be people coming in who aren't members and might just come and play.
"That's the idea, that it's for everybody, it's not just for the queer community either, it's for allies and everybody to come and be a part of an event that embraces queer community but is for the whole community."
While applications to take advantage of the grant have closed, the Hobart Out Tennis club is still offering help with accommodation costs - giving Northern players the opportunity to be billeted.
On-court, the compass tournament will see doubles played on the Saturday and singles on the Sunday, with four matches guaranteed.
A lifelong tennis player, Charles joined the organisation after meeting some of its members.
"It's not like where you have to pay hundreds of dollars and get your money's worth. You pay $20 a year and get to be a part of a community and participate in other events as well," she said.
"I've played tennis all my life and tennis is that great sport where you don't have to be playing every week, you keep a lot of the basic skills.
"There's so many different levels of people playing tennis and this tournament is very much from beginner people up to everybody."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.