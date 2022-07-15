While the 2021 Launceston Harmony Day event faced restrictions due to COVID-19, it still brought together culture and community.
The 2021 Harmony Day was so outstanding, it was awarded the 2022 City of Launceston Community Event Award.
The award was accepted by Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania chief officer Ella Dixon.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the second time, the first for the 2019 event when we moved the event to Civic Square," she said.
"We're here to share in this award because it belongs to all of us."
Ms Dixon said about 300 hours of work from staff and volunteers from the resource centre go into the Harmony Day event.
"With the amount of work involved and often off the side of people's desks, we sometimes wonder why we do it at all." she said.
"But in 2021, another year of uncertainty, we forged ahead because nothing can take place on physically being with people. We have learned from living through a worldwide pandemic that community events and festivals are important."
The event was supported by both the City of Launceston council and Launceston Central City.
"Harmony Day attracts a broad audience to promote the message of diversity and multiculturalism as well as highlight that Launceston City is a refugee welcome zone," Ms Dixon said.
Sudanese Community Launceston president Juma Piri Piri worked closely with the Migrant Resource Centre for the 2021 Harmony Day event.
He said it's important to make those connections for groups new to Launceston.
"The day is a showcase, and about sharing cultures that are in the wider community," Mr Piri Piri said.
"It's a very significant day, it's not just about food but the culture. It's more about coming together, sharing tradition and a lot of laughter."
Mr Piri Piri said the event brought a feeling of contribution and feeling appreciated for what the multicultural communities bring to the wider community.
He said the award was "very special".
"It gives more meaning to the countless hours of volunteers give, that community members give," Mr Piri Piri said.
He said working within COVID-19 restrictions was difficult, he said ticket limitations were hard.
"People who participated they had a great time," he said.
"There was so much laughter even though around the time of pandemic where everyone was so stressed, and it was one of the most beautiful thing you will ever expect in the middle of a pandemic."
Alison Foletta
