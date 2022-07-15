The Examiner
Launceston Harmony Day organisers and volunteers celebrated with community award

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:30am
HARMONY: Sudanese Community leader Juma Pira Pira, MRC chief officer Ella Dixon, Drive 4 Life co-ordinator, Janice Molineux and community liaison manager, John Ali . Picture: Alison Foletta

While the 2021 Launceston Harmony Day event faced restrictions due to COVID-19, it still brought together culture and community.

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

