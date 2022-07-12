Two Launceston coaches have called for a swift re-introduction of promotion and relegation to strengthen Tasmanian women's soccer.
With Ulverstone and University equally dominant in the Northern and Southern Championships and Olympia struggling to fulfil their Women's Super League fixtures, they believe equalisation is essential for the health of all competitions.
Advertisement
Launceston City coach Richard Reilly said he was in awe when his side lost 2-0 at Ulverstone on Saturday - just the second time this season a team has kept the North-West powerhouse to less than four goals.
"There is no doubt that they should be in the Super League," he said.
"Football Tasmania should bring relegation and promotion in. It would give championship clubs something to aim for and Super League clubs would know they face relegation if they're not good enough."
Winning 11 games straight this season, Ulverstone have scored 62 goals and conceded just five. They steam-rollered last season's Northern Championship by 13 points, winning 20 out of 21 matches to finish with a goal difference of +135.
"They have lost one game in two years with a combined goal difference of about +190. They are a great team and the benchmark of the competition," Reilly added.
"If they were promoted it would make the Super League so much stronger and really make teams strive to be a part of it. It's becoming a good competition but we just need to find ways to make it grow."
University are equally superior in the Southern Championship, recording 10 straight victories featuring 56 goals for and just seven against having claimed last season's competition by 14 points, winning 19 and drawing two of their 21 fixtures to finish with a goal difference of +137.
Meanwhile, in the WSL, Olympia have lost all 10 fixtures, scoring just six goals and conceding double figures four times.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said a 2019 competition review recommended pausing promotion and relegation because feedback suggested it was not working well.
"So while it remains on hold we are always open to looking at how we might be able to improve competitions, including how promotion and relegation could work," he said.
Earlier this season, Olympia forfeited against Launceston United whose co-coach Frank Compton does not want the same scenario with the teams due to meet again on Saturday.
"For the integrity of the league it's important to get through games," he said.
Compton has seen both sides of the issue, with his United team building on an unbeaten Northern Championship title season by applying to join the statewide competition since when they have finished second and are currently top.
He agreed with Reilly that sides should be encouraged to make the same step up.
"Definitely. We've seen with Ulverstone as clear as day and University as well and it should be straight forward but the criteria may need to be changed for them to have a Super League team.
Advertisement
"If it was made slightly easier it should make for a stronger competition.
"From our point of view, we want to see it. It would help teams going down and teams coming up."
Ulverstone and University have both previously competed in statewide competition, but were the bottom two when they last did in 2020, when Ulverstone's Northern Championship side lost all 13 fixtures.
Club facilities have to meet a required standard to play in the statewide competition while many players are reluctant to commit to the competition's extensive travel requirements.
Compton said United had faced significant challenges to make the transition.
Advertisement
"Playing in the state league is a big effort. It's not just a case of getting on a bus," he said. "Ulverstone would need to be fully prepared but they've done that before and I think they should do it again, if they want it.
"I think it's for the best if we want a strong Super League team for next season."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.