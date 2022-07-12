Despite an injury-interrupted season, Lilydale's Trent Griggs has joined Jock Darke atop the NTFA division one's votes for most valuable player.
Reprising his half-back role, Griggs has played six games but only completed four, injured against Perth in round one and Evandale in round five.
Last season, Griggs kicked 27 goals across his 10 games, including a bag of seven against East Coast.
Teammate Thane Bardenhagen is now on his heels, only two points behind after being voted best on ground by both coaches.
The men's premier division award looks set to go to either Matthew Dennis or Jordan Cousens, with the pair furthering their stranglehold on the mantle.
Dennis has registered 34 votes and Cousens 30, with the next best players sitting nine votes or more behind the Rocherlea gun.
Zoe Bourne and Hayley Breward have maintained the lead of their respective women's competitions but Bourne has a new teammate pushing her for the award.
Chloe Pitt leap-frogged Jemma Blair thanks to a two-vote showing on the weekend, meaning three of the top four positions are held by Old Scotch players, with OLs' Jessica Jamieson in equal third.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in the men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive three votes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
