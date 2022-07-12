The Examiner
NTFA: Lilydale defender Trent Griggs joins Jock Darke in MVP lead

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:30am
GET AWAY: Lilydale's Trent Griggs looks to outrun an Old Launcestonians opponent in last year's grand final. Picture: Craig George

Despite an injury-interrupted season, Lilydale's Trent Griggs has joined Jock Darke atop the NTFA division one's votes for most valuable player.

Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

