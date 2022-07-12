A-League champions Western United have been delighted with the take-up for an upcoming series of holiday camps in their adopted state.
The United Football Program holiday camps have seen more than 200 kids registered between the North and South.
Camps at Riverside Olympic and Launceston United have attracted 55 and 40 attendees respectively to the delight of Western United's Tasmanian-raised community football ambassador David Clarkson.
"We've found a real connection which is giving back to the clubs."
Camps will be held at Launceston United on July 18 and 19 and Riverside ROFC on July 21 and 22.
All run from 9am to 3pm and are aimed at junior and rep girls and boys aged eight to 14 (LUFC) and six to 14 (ROFC).
The cost is $69.
Southern camps are being held at Clarence and Hobart Beachside this week.
They represent a partnership between the fledgling franchise, which has played several A-League matches at UTAS Stadium, and its community in western Melbourne and Tasmania. Camps seek to offer practical and financial support to partnering clubs, while providing players with opportunities to take part in WUFC events.
"We're teaching the fundamental skills of the game - passing, dribbling, shooting and control," added Clarkson, who grew up in Hobart and whose pro career reached the heights of FIFA's world club championships in 2000.
Kids are the core of football clubs and they've been locked away for two years- David Clarkson
"Kids are the core of football clubs and they've been locked away for two years so it's just wonderful to see them out playing.
"School holidays often there's not a lot of things going on so the beauty of the United Football Program is it lets these children come back to their community club during the school holidays and engage with the whole community playing football."
Launceston played a pivotal role in United's championship campaign last season, hosting wins over Perth Glory (2-0 and 6-0) and Macarthur (2-0).
More details and registration for the holiday camps can be found at: www.theunitedfootballprogram.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
