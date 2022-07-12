The Examiner
Western United Football Program holiday camps coming to Launceston United and Riverside Olympic

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
July 12 2022 - 4:30am
Football's coming home: Western United's community football ambassador David Clarkson. Picture: WUFC

A-League champions Western United have been delighted with the take-up for an upcoming series of holiday camps in their adopted state.

