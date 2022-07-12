Spend on making sport accessible, not sedentary observation

THE proposal for a $750 million stadium, seating a large crowd to observe the physical activity of 36 individuals, needs to be seen in the context of the choices we can make on how to spend public money.
The proposal to build a stadium should not be a choice to spend more on either the health budget or a stadium, but a choice between how we spend money on grassroots sport to reduce future health budgets.
Health, or rather disease treatment, already devours one third of the total budget.
Instead of infrastructure, $750 million could be spent on getting people, active for life.
We should build and improve sporting facilities and make them freely accessible by eliminating charges and fees. For example, it costs $1500 a year for a child to swim with a squad in Launceston, plus swim meet charges - hardly a fee that makes swimming widely accessible, despite Ariarne Titmus' inspiration.
Some councils already provide free or subsidised access to sports facilities. This should be the norm not the exception.
We should provide training and support for people to get active habits that they can pick up at any stage of their life. Physical activity, especially with groups, has time and again been shown to make people happier and healthier and reduce public health costs.
So yes, let's spend the money on sport, but not on sedentary observation. Spend it on active participation.
OVER is over, how many times have we heard this from the police?
How about over is over on unroadworthy vehicles.
On a recent trip from Devonport in heavy fog, I counted no less than 13 vehicles with driver side headlight out. This could cause a bad accident as you don't know if it is a car or motorcycle.
Please bring back roadside roadworthy checks, like high-low beam, tail lights and indicator lights.
Come on drivers, take a bit of responsibility on the care of your vehicle. You could save yourself from a head-on collision.
IT'S a perfect storm.
Wards at the Launceston General Hospital have COVID again. Ward 3 is in lockdown, Ward 5D is in lockdown again. Is it any wonder when there is no ventilation in a four-bed ward?
Ventilation is considered essential to prevent COVID transmission. The science says air pollution contributes to people catching COVID and our Tamar Valley is filled with excess smoke from wood heating.
Under our 10-year forward estimates. ventilation will be addressed at the LGH.
COVID is not waiting that long. It's costing the community a lot more right now.
It's time to act. Tasmania. has the oldest, sickest population.
The true effects of long COVID look pretty terrible and we are told there are new variants on the way. COVID restrictions have all but been removed while our case numbers skyrocket.
We are being told we have to live with (die with?) COVID.
JUST to reinforce Dr Ian Kidd's letter (The Examiner, July 5).
Turbidity is quite natural in much of the upper estuary (kanamaluka) as it is simply the natural result of the superfine particles in the freshwater coming downstream reacting with the salty water from Bass Strait.
The process is known as ''flocculation'' whereby larger particles are formed using the superfine ones and salty water as source material. These firstly make the waterbody more turbid and then eventually settle out as ''the mud'' in low-flow areas including, of course, the historic natural tidal flats.
Where turbidity is not natural is in the Gorge, the yacht basin and parts of the lower North Esk in the Seaport area.
In this zone the sufficiently high flow of the South Esk was able to keep those areas free of the turbid water and filled or partly filled respectively with much clearer, cleaner upstream water with attendant amenity both aesthetic and practical.
I am also curious as to why ''turbidity'' is being used as a KPI regarding the upper estuary's health. It's a bit like vilifying ourselves for breathing out carbon dioxide.
Sounds more like some sort of mental condition than science. Scientology?
The trouble with KPIs is they are often confected to suit a narrative desired and designed by MBAs - mindless bloody autocrats.
