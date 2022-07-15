The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Classified scams increasing in Tasmania as Scamwatch records $175,000 in losses nationally

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
July 15 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How scammers are taking advantage of rental crisis

A cyber crime expert has revealed that Tasmanians are becoming more susceptible to classified scams, and has detailed the elaborate lengths scam artists go to, to obtain funds from innocent victims.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.