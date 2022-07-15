How scammers are taking advantage of rental crisis

A cyber crime expert has revealed that Tasmanians are becoming more susceptible to classified scams, and has detailed the elaborate lengths scam artists go to, to obtain funds from innocent victims.
So far, in 2022, Australians have made more than 275 reports to Scamwatch about rental and accommodations scams, with reported losses exceeding $175,000.
In a Tasmanian case, a Facebook post to a Launceston rental page, a woman alleged that she was scammed $1850 after she sent money to a person as part of a bond.
Tasmania Police Detective Sergeant Paul Turner said police had noticed an increase in scams in the past few years and attributed this to the changing social media environment.
"The scammers have been able to target people via fraudulent webpages and fraudulent advertisements so it's just the way we've gone. We're buying more things online, but we're also getting more people scammed online," he said.
"They change the narrative depending on the target audience that they are getting. If you look up something on your phone, all of a sudden on your social media, the cookies will start sending you advertisements relating to that subject matter.
"So if you look up "wanting to buy a car", you'll start getting advertisements sent to you on your social media, and that's how the scammers operate."
Detective Sergeant Turner said Tasmanian police had charged numerous people in relation to advertisement scams in the past 12 months, and that a woman in Launceston was currently before the courts in relation to an alleged offence regarding a rental scheme.
Detective Sergeant Tuner also said that a large majority of scams originated overseas and that it was a difficult task to locate the offenders when they were based in other countries.
"In most cases the money is transferred to an Australian bank. The problem with that is the account holder has usually had their account compromised or they are the victim of another scam, they are what we would call money mules.
"An example is a romance scam victim who is getting told that they're going to have money paid into their account by the person that they've become engaged with online and to send that money to this person who's overseas when in fact all they're doing is taking the victims money from a rental scam and sending it to the offenders overseas.
"We do the checks on the bank accounts and find that the bank accounts are owned by someone within Australia and when we visit that account holder, we also find they are the victim of a scam.
"This is the difficult part then the other case where the money is sent directly to an overseas bank account or money transfer service, such as Western Union, or they use digital currency, which is becoming more frequent and in that situation.
"The likelihood of identifying or recovering the money is very, very low."
A spokesperson from the ACCC urged residents to not send money to prospective landlords unless they had inspected the property.
"Scammers claim to own accommodation they do not and will make excuses as to why they cannot show you the property, such as being overseas," the spokesperson said.
"We encourage everyone to report scams to the ACCC via the Scamwatch report a scam page. This helps us to warn people about current scams, monitor trends and disrupt scams" they said.
A spokesperson from the ACCC said they had received about 50 reports per month of rental scams.
The main rental scam Australians are falling victim to is sending a deposit in advance of inspecting the rental property, scammers requesting individuals fill out tenancy applications, complete with personal identification documents so scammers can impersonate the victims, and unsolicited calls informing individuals they have won the opportunity to act as a mystery shopper for accommodation in Australia if they pay the upfront cost of several hundred dollars by credit card.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
