The Launceston Competitions started a new week with five-to-12-year-olds taking the stage for group and solo performances.
Dance Pointe Academy principal Rebecca Gurr said she was proud of her students who undertook group dances.
Gurr's students had been preparing for the competition for the past 15 weeks and carried out a teddy bear picnic and mischief in the classroom routine.
"It's fabulous, it makes me very proud as a teacher to see how much fun they're having on stage and all the hard work that they're putting in the studio," Gurr said.
"It's very exciting to see it all come to fruition.
"They spend a lot of time in the studio going over the steps so the excitement of getting them on the stage is fabulous," she said.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
