The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Photos: Young performers shine in front of spotlight

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
July 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Launceston Competitions started a new week with five-to-12-year-olds taking the stage for group and solo performances.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.