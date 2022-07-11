The Examiner
Nickel mine reopens in West

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:31am, first published 4:49am
ASX-listed Mallee Resources has completed its purchase of the Avebury nickel mine and has restarted operations at the site near Zeehan, the company confirmed last week.

