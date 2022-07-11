Nickel mine reopens in West

ASX-listed Mallee Resources has completed its purchase of the Avebury nickel mine and has restarted operations at the site near Zeehan, the company confirmed last week.
Western Australia-based Mallee confirmed it paid $12.6 million in cash and issued stock worth $7.8 million at the current price to shareholders of Hartree Metals - the Avebury mine's prior owner.
Malle managing director John Lamb said mining operations at Avebury had started, with 70 employees currently working the site to build up a stockpile of ore ahead of the recommissioning of a processing plant in the coming weeks.
Unusually for the head of a mining company, Mr Lamb has taken on the role of general manager at the Avebury mine, and will be based near the site. He previously held that position when the mine was last operating in 2009, under the ownership of Rosebery Mine owner MMG.
Mr Lamb said he wanted to increase the number of employees at the mine to over 200, and was also looking to open exploration in nearby areas for potential new deposits.
"We are here for the long haul, and so exploration is crucial to build out a pipeline of future feed for the processing plant at Avebury," he said.
"Avebury is an absolute gem. Fully constructed, ready to run, with a well-developed mine and a large mineral resource already on the books."
MMG put the Avebury mine into care and maintenance mode in 2009, when the global financial crisis and a slump in nickel prices cut profitability.
