The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Housing Minister Guy Barnett meets community housing, construction stakeholders to help develop plans

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing Housing Minister Guy Barnett with Bass MHR Lara Alexander and community housing providers and advocates following their meeting on Monday. Picture: Adam Holmes

Land release matters, planning issues, headworks pressures and addressing "NIMBYism" in Tasmania were among the topics discussed when Housing Minister Guy Barnett held the first meeting of a housing reference group on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.