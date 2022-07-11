Land release matters, planning issues, headworks pressures and addressing "NIMBYism" in Tasmania were among the topics discussed when Housing Minister Guy Barnett held the first meeting of a housing reference group on Monday.
The group includes representatives from 17 bodies including community housing providers, homelessness support advocates, local government, and housing and construction sectors.
Advertisement
Mr Barnett convened the group as part of planning for the government's new Housing Tasmania statutory authority, with a target of 10,000 new and acquired social and affordable dwellings by 2032.
He said there were "differences of views" around the table, but it was a constructive first meeting with another to occur in September in smaller groups.
"There was an enormous amount of goodwill around the table today, a lot of positive comments and recommendations on the way forward," Mr Barnett said.
Former premier Will Hodgman held a housing summit in 2018 to put all housing problems and solutions on the table.
Shelter Tasmania chief executive officer Pattie Chugg said that work was not entirely in vain, as it resulted in more access to housing data and greater support for community housing organisations.
She said the government's work in meeting with stakeholders again was worthwhile.
"What's different now is that we've got a really changed housing market," Ms Chugg said.
"All governments across Australia have not kept pace with the demand."
In addition to the government putting in place policy settings to increase housing supply, Ms Chugg said the community would also need to play its part in being more accepting of different forms of housing.
"The housing problem has to be solved from everyone. We try to say YIMBY ('yes in my backyard'), not NIMBY ('not in my backyard')," she said.
"Every community often is uneducated or unsure when affordable housing goes in, but when you think that's going to be your cousin, your aunty or your niece getting that housing, it's a different attitude."
Community service organisations have also called on greater regulation of short-stay accommodation, but the government has been reluctance since introducing further regulations in 2019 that required booking platforms to share information with the government.
Mr Barnett said a discussion paper would be released in the coming weeks where the public could have its say on all housing issues, including short-stay.
Advertisement
"We feel as though we got the balance right, but we're always keen to get the feedback on that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.