THIS valuable educational program, designed to cater for the needs of a small group of secondary students has filled a most valuable role, as can be attested by a number of now successful members of the community.
Studentworks began at Brooks High School, under the guidance of teacher Marjorie Knox in the late 1970s. Since then, it has helped a considerable number of students, unsuccessful in their learning to that point and virtually ''school refusers''.
Advertisement
Studentworks was most practical in practice and had the students making items in wood, metal or synthetic materials. And through the exercise of practical skills, they were again introduced to English and mathematics in practical ways.
They learnt these were the gateway subjects, opening up pathways to success.
The test of Studentworks was what happened to its graduates, generally going to ongoing jobs.
It would be tragic to now cease providing this offering to those students at present unsuccessful in their school endeavours.
IT'S to be hoped by now the message has got around that reliability is vitally important, no more so than in electricity supply.
So instead of being forced into using Band-aids so as to avoid the chaos, let's change our electricity market to meet today's challenges.
To think, just by requiring every grid generator to provide its fair share towards reliability and the same for carbon reduction, two major challenges would be met. All that's needed is a carbon tax (for all generators) and a longer time duration for the spot wholesale market.
Of course, as with most issues in life, these challenges are conflicting leaving us with no choice but to accept some compromises. That's what we have governments for.
IT'S upsetting enough to know there are so many homeless people, but the thought of children in tents breaks my heart.
Why are there five units at 17 Johnston Road, St Leonards that have been unoccupied for several months now? I'm sure these are owned by Anglicare. One must ask why people have not been allocated these.
Maintenance was complete weeks ago. I'm sure a lot of families would love one of these properties. What's going on here?
While Benjamin Seeder's vision of Tasmania in 2050 had a reassuring tech-will-save-us charm (The Examiner, July 3), basing it on the PR from the Australian Energy Market Operator was a mistake.
AEMO's job is to ensure the constant flow of profits to ''the market'', not prioritise power to our homes.
The most recent energy crisis was precipitated by energy companies holding us to ransom, yet the lesson that privatisation has failed us has not yet been learnt.
AEMO, funded by corporations that routinely game the system, represent our privatised energy sector, that now dictate government policy.
Lazy governments echo the claim that ''more renewables equals action on climate'' because it means they need only shovel taxpayer funds to transmission companies and renewables investors to look like they're doing something.
This is why Tasmania's energy sector is now subsidising the costs of TasNetworks' Marinus Link and vast new transmission grid for private profits.
Advertisement
In 2050, rotting transmission lines will tower over drying forests and farms, any wind farms with revolving blades will be rarities, and the majority of vehicles will either have four legs pulling them or be belching diesel fumes from whatever fuel we have left.
We need to ditch Marinus, and make our politicians plan for us, not do AEMO's bidding.
WHY is it so many people don't pick up after their dogs?
Apart from the fact that it is a legal requirement under the Dog Control Act, do they not know that dog faeces can cause serious health problems to wildlife, but also to humans?
Do they enjoy stepping in it? (I do hope it happens to them too).
More and more, partly because of this, dogs are restricted to certain areas. If we are so selfish that we cannot do such an easy thing, (free bags and plenty of bins are provided), there is no hope for our planet.
Advertisement
We just destroy everything.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.