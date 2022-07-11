The Tasmania JackJumpers' coaching group will look slightly different next season after the franchise announced changes for their staff.
Burnie's Mark Radford has extended his contract with the franchise which will see the former Basketball Tasmania state coach continue in his assistant coaching role until the 2024-25 season.
The JackJumpers have promoted former lead assistant coach Jacob Chance to the new role of associate head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The 28-year-old was part of the JackJumpers' inaugural season after crossing over from the Perth Wildcats alongside Scott Roth.
Chance is currently part of the Australian Boomers' coaching staff ahead of the side's Asia Cup campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, under the tutelage of former Illawarra Hawks coach Brian Goorjian.
"Many good NBL players have become great NBL players under Jacob's tutelage, both at the Wildcats and now the JackJumpers. He has been integral in amplifying the talents of our guys and helping embed a strong culture," Roth said.
"His work ethic, coaching prowess, and ability to get the best out of the guys is second to none and well ahead of his years. We're excited to see him continue to develop and positively impact our group."
JackJumpers' assistant coach Jack Fleming has also had his contract extended until the 2024-25 season.
Longford's Jack Soward has become the JackJumpers' head of basketball operations ahead of the upcoming season.
Soward won the Spirit of the JackJumpers award at the franchise's first end of season awards.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
