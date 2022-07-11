Tasmania has sent three teams to the national junior volleyball championships for the first time in three years to underline the sport's growth in the state.
The junior titles saw teams from across Australia and New Zealand contest the event in Sydney for honours in the under-19 and under-23 categories.
Three teams went from the Apple Isle to take part in the under-19 men's and under-23 men's and women's event with the former securing a win in the group stage.
The under-23 men's side's sole victory saw them defeat New Zealand Blue in straight sets for their opening group match.
After a tight first set which ended 27-25, the Tasmanians completed the second set with relative ease winning 25-12. New Zealand reset in the third set to provide a stern test but the Apple Isle outfit prevailed 25-23 to seal the result.
Both the under-19 men's side and the under-23 women's were beaten across their three group games.
With the goal of sending one Tasmanian volleyballer to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Volleyball Tasmania president Dean Young was enthused for the sport's future.
"Tasmania should be extremely proud of the way these young men and women represented, not only themselves, but the state on the national stage," he said.
"Although we did not come away with a medal this time, the experience has been invaluable, for players and coaches. With volleyball being one of the few sports to compete in a national competition, we look forward to these athletes progressing to the highest national level and hopefully beyond."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
