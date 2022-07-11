Tasmanian riders dominated the under-19 category of the Tour of the Tropics in Queensland.
The only two Tasmanians in the race, Burnie's Will Eaves won the four-stage tour with Launceston's Sam McKee 25 seconds behind in second.
Eaves, who also added the sprint classification and finished second in the king of the mountains, won the 116-kilometre opening stage into Millaa with McKee third.
Positions were reversed on the 124.3km second stage to Malanda in which McKee's victory saw him move up to second on general classification.
Eaves won the third-stage 9.9km time trial by 13 seconds and was ninth in the 49.4km fourth stage into Cairns in the same time as second-placed McKee.
Burnie's Campbell Palmer was entered in the race but did not start.
Exeter's Catelyn Turner, representing Sydney Uni-Staminade, was the last of the 26 finishers in the women's tour.
