Dry cleaning may not be your first thought in the fight against plastic pollution, but year 8 Scotch Oakburn College student Maddie Hassell might disagree.
The entrepreneurial young activist recently launched her reusable dry-cleaning environment bags or DEBS, as part of a school project for Plastic Free July.
"It's all about creating innovative and simple ways to minimise our plastic use in the community," she said.
Maddie, who is no stranger to environmentally-minded projects, said the idea evolved from discussions with Plastic Free Launceson's founder Trish Haeusler.
"We put our heads together and thought about ideas like Catch it In the Catchment - but that wasn't until October - or a tree planting day," she said.
But after noticing how much plastic went to waste in dry cleaning, the idea of D.E.B.S. came together.
"I'm always looking out for the environment, and thinking about creative ways we can do things to improve our community has been with me for a long time," Maddie said.
Ms Haeusler, who has helped with the project, said she was approached by the 14-year-old with the initial idea of a workshop.
However, outside of offering support and guidance, Ms Haeusler said the branding, sourcing of materials, creation and distribution were all handled by Maddie.
The colourful bags, which have been handmade by Maddie and a group of volunteers from the Launceston community, are available for the price of a gold coin donation at George's Dry Cleaning.
Despite beginning as a school project, the idea has grown beyond the boundaries of Scotch Oakburn College, with Maddie estimating most of the volunteers who are helping her to be middle-aged.
"The volunteers are people from all over the community, neighbours, people you may even work with - anyone in the community who really wants to make bags and is handy at sewing can join," she said.
George's Dry Cleaning owner Adam White said he agreed to sell the bags at the store after being approached by Maddie and Trish with the idea.
"Even if it seems like a small part to play, we're happy to get behind it, and it might turn into a bigger thing," Mr White said.
"The younger generation has got a better idea than some of the older people, and they're willing to give it a go".
Becca Biggs, Maddie's mum, said she was proud to see the younger generation instigate change, something she hoped would inspire older generations to take more environmental action.
"I think [older generations] are really much more willing these days to listen to what our children have to say," Ms Biggs said.
"But I also think they realise that if we don't make a change, there's going to be some major problems in the future".
Plastic Free July has been running globally for the past 11 years, with the aim of reducing the 300 million tonnes of plastic pollution produced each year through its month-long campaign.
