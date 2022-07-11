The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

14-year-old Maddie Hassell has a dry cleaning solution for Plastic Free July

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUSTAINABLE: Scotch Oakburn student Maddie Hassell, who has started her own dry-cleaning environment bags campaign, with George's Dry Cleaners owner Adam White in Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler

Dry cleaning may not be your first thought in the fight against plastic pollution, but year 8 Scotch Oakburn College student Maddie Hassell might disagree.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.