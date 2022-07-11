Launceston ceremony marks first sitting of new magistrate

Representatives from state government, law enforcement and the Tasmanian legal profession gathered on Monday to honour the first sitting of newly appointed Magistrate Evan Hughes.
At the Launceston Magistrates Court, Attorney-General Elise Archer, Tasmania Police Northern District Commander Stuart Wilkinson, as well as the presidents of the Tasmanian Bar Association and the Law Society of Tasmania were among those who publicly congratulated Mr Hughes on the new role.
In the newly created position, Mr Hughes will work across Devonport and Launceston.
His appointment brings the number of permanent Magistrates in the state to a record 17.
Mr Hughes began his career in the Office of the Crown Solicitor and has also worked as a criminal and family law litigator with the Legal Aid Commission of Tasmania from 1999, before then moving to Rae and Partners from 2012 and serving as Principal of the firm since 2014.
He was also previously a member of the Board of Management of the Launceston Community Legal Centre from 2012 to 2015, and the President of the Law Society of Tasmania from 2018 to 2019.
Ms Archer said the equal number of magistrates in the South and the North/North-West would help address the backlog of criminal matters before the courts.
At the ceremonial sitting, Mr Hughes thanked his extended family and friends, who had also gathered at the courthouse, as well as several mentors in the legal profession who had assisted him throughout his career.
