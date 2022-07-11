The inaugural community volunteers luncheon recognised some of the influential community organisations and individuals behind our region.
Acting Launceston City Council Mayor Danny Gibson said volunteers were the heartbeat of the community.
"We know that since COVID, of course, that volunteering has been tough for a number of volunteers and a number of organisations," Cr Gibson said.
"The nature of volunteering has changed and so we wanted to take this opportunity to say we appreciate all that volunteers bring.
"The role that volunteers play is absolutely integral. I mean, we've got everyone today from emergency management through to those that are working with vulnerable members of our community, members of sport and arts and cultural organisations.
"The diversity of volunteers that are represented today are just huge and create a fundamental role that we know and love .
"Quite simply, our city wouldn't be what it is without the diverse nature of volunteering that we see occur each and every day in our community," he said.
Community awareness officer at Headspace, Matt Copping has been volunteering for the organisation for just over three months and said he wanted to help young people with their mental health.
"Young people are our future and we need to do all that we can to help them. I wish that I had been more involved in my own well being when I was younger so if I can get out amongst the community and help people then it's great," he said.
Kings Meadows Lions Club member, Darrel Atkinson, has been volunteering with the organisation for 35 years.
"We've been involved in a lot of projects around the city, etc, I suppose the most notable would be we had a fundraiser and made all the arrangements to put the helipad in at LGH," Mr Atkinson said.
"We have also been involved with Shekinah House and put a dryer in there recently.
"We have people going to nursing homes to visit the residents and the staff give us tasks to do such as hosting bingo.
"It's a way to give back to the community and still be involved in retirement. I have been involved with Lions for 35 years. We just serve around the community in the best methods we can.
"It all ends up being a great way to deal with the community and it gives you a social life, it's not all work, there is play as well," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
