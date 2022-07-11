The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Luncheon put on for city's volunteers

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:28am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVALUABLE VOLUNTEER: Headspace community awareness officer Matt Copping. Picture: Rod Thompson

The inaugural community volunteers luncheon recognised some of the influential community organisations and individuals behind our region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.