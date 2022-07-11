Regional airline Rex is just about ready to hit the skies with their recently announced Devonport-Melbourne route, with the company confirming flights are due to commence from August 19.
The pair already also compete for passengers on their Burnie-Melbourne route, following Qantas resuming flights in December after a long absence.
Warrick Lodge, Rex general manager of network strategy, said the twice-daily weekday service would open up opportunities for day-return travel in both directions.
"Rex and its predecessor airline Kendell Airlines serviced the Melbourne-Devonport route between 1989 and 2005, so it is somewhat of a nostalgic return for us," he said.
"August 2022 is a milestone month for Rex as it will mark our 20th Birthday, and it is fitting that we are able to commence the Devonport service in this month as part of our anniversary celebrations."
Mr Lodge said the company was responding to "the pleas" of the community in offering the route, also choosing to make their Community Fare Scheme available.
It expands upon Rex' existing operations in Burnie and to King Island, and is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its passenger-heavy routes.
"Starting any new regional route can take some time to build up overall performance... but our operations schedule is different to what our competitor operates," Mr Lodge said.
"We're confident about building the numbers up quite quickly.
"We're taking a long-term view with the route. It's difficult at the moment to provide certainty in the climate...(but) the more support we get, the more likely it is we can stay there for longer."
Mr Lodge said it was not expected that rising fuel prices would impact on fares, and said while COVID was still something that had to be managed, flight distruptions as a result of staff getting sick or isolating had been minimal over recent months.
"Rex's convenient flight schedule, affordable fares and superior reliability will deliver the much-needed socio-economic benefits to the communities of Devonport and the North-West Coast of Tasmania as they recover from the devastation of the pandemic."
Flights will run twice a day Monday through to Friday, with single flights operating on weekends.
Tickets and are now available, with the flight schedule up online.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
