A colt bred by Grenville Stud at Whitemore has sold for almost $1.5 million in Hong Kong.
Graeme and Bart McCulloch bred the son of Australian-based sire Deep Field from the More Than Ready mare Bousquet.
They sold him for $550,000 at last year's Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale.
His Hong Kong buyer put him up for auction again on Saturday at the Hong Kong Jockey Club International Sale.
He brought the highest price of $HK7.8 million (about $A1.45 million) and was one of only four lots to top $HK5 million.
The buyer was Yue Yun Hing whose family has raced many successful gallopers in Hong Kong.
The progeny of Deep Field are highly sought-after by Hong Kong buyers.
His son Sky Field won last year's prestigious Hong Kong Sprint ridden by Australian jockey Blake Shinn.
The Deep Field colt was the highest-priced yearling ever sold by Graeme McCulloch, easily surpassing the $200,000 he got for a Capitalist colt at the same sale 12 months earlier.
McCulloch said the colt's dam Bousquet was 'nothing special' having won only three races and with no proven progeny but he had been the pick of the sale on type.
"He passed all his x-rays and he scoped grade 1 which is as good as you can get and that's what attracts Hong Kong buyers," he said.
Tasmanian gallopers Hela and Luca Bratzi are being offered for sale in an Inglis online auction currently in progress.
Hela is advertised as a broodmare and bidding had reached $60,000 with two days to go.
The rising five-year-old was retired after failing at Flemington in June.
She had won seven of her previous 10 starts and $182,000.
A daughter of Night Of Thunder and the Redoute's Choice mare Smooth Return, Hela won her first seven starts as a three-year-old by a combined margin of 22 lengths.
Her wins included the listed Strutt Stakes and the 1000 Guineas and she went around as $4 second favourite in the group 1 Australasian Oaks in Adelaide.
She is a half-sister to the Hobart Cup winner Toorak Affair who was retired to stud last year after being sold for $155,000.
Luca Bratzi, a six-year-old gelding by Turffontein, is in the Scott Brunton stable and ran third to Thoughts'n'prayers and Captain Dave at Elwick on Sunday.
He has won four of his 32 starts and almost $130,000.
Caulfield and Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise has been ruled out of the spring carnival on the advice of trainer Peter Moody.
Moody told connections the horse was mentally tired after going through months of rehabilitation for issues that surfaced after his second in the Melbourne Cup.
Although scans have cleared the five-year-old of any on-going problems, he will be spelled before being prepared for an autumn campaign.
Incentivise won the Makybe Diva, Turnbull Stakes and Caulfield Cup at his first three starts for Moody.
He had been $9 favourite for this year's Caulfield Cup and $11 favourite for the Melbourne Cup.
The Caulfield Cup favourite is now Australian Cup winner Duais at $11 while Duais, Epsom Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, German stayer Loft and last year's third placegetter Spanish Mission head the Melbourne Cup market at $15.
Spanish Mission is also trained by Moody.
Racing administrators in Australia are sure to monitor the success of new whip rules likely to be introduced in England later this year.
A review by the British Horse Racing Authority is expected to recommend that stewards be given the power to disqualify a horse if the jockey significantly breaches the whip limits.
Initially it may only apply to major races but could eventually become industry standard.
It's being speculated that four strikes over the limit would be the cut-off point.
If adopted in Australia, that would mean nine strikes before the 100m mark and stewards could consider disqualifying the horse in addition to punishing the jockey.
That scenario would appease those punters who feel aggrieved when a horse they've backed is beaten in a tight finish by a jockey who has broken the rules.
Jockeys Celebration Day will be held at Elwick this year at the first meeting of the new season on August 7.
In recent years, Spreyton has hosted the season-opener and the remembrance day for jockeys who have lost their lives or been seriously injured in race falls.
Since records have been kept, the Australia-wide death toll is 890.
The main race will be the Jockeys Celebration Day Handicap and the topweight in every race will carry the National Jockeys Trust colours.
Tasmanian Racing Club chief executive Brendan Bromeley said his club was delighted to be involved and would work with the Tasmanian Jockeys Association to ensure a successful day.
Driver Hannah Van dongen was suspended for three meetings for careless driving on Believe In Forever at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Stewards reported that Van dongen shifted out on Believe In Forever about the 900m mark when not clear of Im Rock Solid causing that horse to be severely checked and break.
Im Rock Solid dropped out two lengths behind the second-last horse before running home well to finish seventh.
Bao Nien was found to have bled from both nostrils after weakening to fifth in the Rating 50-64 Pace and is automatically barred for three months. He must pass a vet test and complete a satisfactory trial before racing again.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
