Jackson Thurlow's desire to return to the September stage is driving the former AFL utility's chase for silverware with his boyhood club.
When Thurlow was last part of a premiership success - during Launceston's 2011 triumph - Novak Djokovic had claimed his first Wimbledon title, Game of Thrones had just premiered and Adele's critically acclaimed album 21 topped the music charts.
Djokovic now has seven Wimbledon titles, Game of Thrones has ended and Adele has released another album but Thurlow is still without another premiership medallion.
The 28-year-old admitted that he thought more grand finals would be on the cards after that season but he only returned to the big stage when Geelong fell to Box Hill in the VFL's 2013 decider.
The former Geelong Cat and Sydney Swan is determined to chase that feeling at Launceston.
"I probably didn't understand the impact that it had on a lot of the older guys, since that I've played in one grand final in my first year of VFL ... and I probably took a little bit of advantage and thought I'd be playing in grand finals every year," he said.
"So I am really looking forward to hopefully this year going deep into finals and playing some good footy."
While the result leaves the Blues two games clear at the top of the table, Thurlow believed the internal push for spots in the senior side negated any complacency for the reigning premiers.
Over the weekend, Launceston's table-topping development side featured reigning Hudson Medallist Dylan Riley as well as premiership players Michael Musicka and Josiah Burling.
"The beauty of our team at the moment is we've got some really good players playing in our development league so the fight is on for spots," he said.
"I think all the boys know that they have to perform each week and train well each week to be picked."
The selection squeeze is likely to continue as the Blues prepare to face arch-rivals North Launceston in the cross-town derby this weekend.
While Thurlow has eyes on the September stage, he is looking forward to one of the state league's biggest fixtures for the season.
"I remember 10 years ago that they were always big games, the Good Friday game was always a game that everyone looked forward to," he said.
"They're always really big games and the two teams have had a big rivalry for a lot of years and we expect them to bring their best footy."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
