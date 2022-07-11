In terms of widespread popularity with the general public, they are both up there with the host nation's doomed Prime Minister.
But Wimbledon never was a popularity contest, so Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios took to their sport's greatest stage to do for tennis what Boris Johnson had singularly failed to do for politics.
A high-profile anti-vaxxer versus a temperamental whingebag who even John McEnroe had called a brat - the high-brow official title of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's gentlemen's final had not sounded so inappropriate since the days of, well, McEnroe.
To say Kyrgios divides opinion doesn't do justice to the cliché.
Euphemisms abounded as reporters and commentators churned out descriptions such as "mercurial", "enigmatic", "entertainer", "showman" and "maverick" - the last particularly apt given Tom Cruise was in the crowd.
All are perhaps polite ways of masking what they really thought of someone whose big payday was destined to cover the numerous fines collected along the way and whose next court date would be to face assault charges.
But the Canberran is as difficult to hate as a player as he is to like as a human.
The biggest Australia-Serbia sporting showdown since the 2010 World Cup - particularly apt given David Beckham was in the crowd - was never going to be an orthodox occasion.
Djokovic had not lost on Centre Court since 2013 and was chasing his 28th consecutive Wimbledon win, a record-equalling seventh title and a 21st Grand Slam from a record 32 finals - but Kyrgios also had history in his sights.
Seeking to become the fifth Australian men's winner in SW19, he would also be the lowest-ranked winner since Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic in 2001 and the first Grand Slam champion who was yet to play a semi-final.
The aforementioned entertainer was happy to provide entertainment.
Wearing a strangely uncontroversial all-white outfit, Kyrgios waited until the fourth point of the second game to unleash the first under-arm serve of a Wimbledon final, the second set for the first of several shots between his legs and the third to collect a code violation.
It's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro- Nick Kyrgios identifying a spectator to be ejected
Asked to identify a crowd member who kept calling out between points, so that the umpire could have her evicted, he replied: "It's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro."
Moments after the commentary team apologised for an audible obscenity from Kyrgios, they added the afternoon had been quite an education for Prince George sitting in the front row of the Royal box. Nice that he was learning a few new words to repeat around the Palace.
The wily Djokovic appeared immune to all the histrionics, something of a novel feeling for someone whose COVID stance had prompted a global backlash in 2020 and his own deportation from Australia earlier this year.
Taking a little over 60 seconds to bank some of his service games, Kyrgios ran to his chair after breaking Djokovic's serve via a double-fault en route to claiming the opening set.
While the Australian's second serve was as scorching as the English weather, the Serb's was as conservative as the country's shambolic government.
However, he had lost the opening set in his quarter-final, semi-final and his last four major finals.
In the ninth game of the second set, Djokovic came from 0-40 down to break the Kyrgios serve for the first time in their three meetings to level the match.
Uncannily, in the ninth game of the third set, Djokovic came from 0-40 down to break the Kyrgios serve for the second time in their three meetings to go 2-1 ahead.
After the first set Todd Woodbridge said he had never seen Kyrgios so "focused". After the third, Jelena Dokic said he had "unravelled".
By this stage Kyrgios was complaining habitually, either to himself, his box or the umpire - whoever was most convenient.
The fourth set tie-break witnessed a grunt factor of Sharapova levels, but also a comfortable 7-3 Djokovic win to secure the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 and a fourth straight Wimbledon trophy - which he swiftly declared would be an ideal present for his wife on their eighth wedding anniversary.
Meanwhile, instead of adding his name to those of Rod Laver, John Newcombe, Pat Cash and Lleyton Hewitt as Australian winners, Kyrgios joined Tony Roche, Ken Rosewall, Pat Rafter and Mark Phillippoussis as runners-up on the hallowed grass - Rosewall having achieved the feat an impressive four times.
He took solace by committing another flagrant breach of the tournament's strict all-white dress code by donning his sponsorship-grabbing red baseball cap for the presentations and doubtless incurring another fine.
But he had the consolation of putting in a Titanic performance - particularly apt given Kate Winslet was in the crowd.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
