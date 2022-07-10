Whisper it quietly but the most exciting time of the year is just around the corner for footy fans.
The NTFA is heading towards finals and the lead-up to the big time promises to be a ripper with plenty of action.
Advertisement
There's something about the competition that reminds me of why we fall in love with Australia's game.
READ MORE: Hillwood return to form over Parrots
After spending a year on the Northern Rivers, it was genuinely refreshing to venture into a football heartland like Northern Tasmania.
As an Adelaide boy, heading out to watch the NTFA on the weekend reminds me of home. Back there, we've got the Adelaide Footy League with nine divisions and the obstacle of promotion and relegation.
While the cut-throat nature of Adelaide's football landscape gets engrossing, Northern Tasmania carries something more spiritual to it.
There's a raw passion that descends upon the grounds of the NTFA clubs on a Saturday.
Whether you head to Bracknell, Deloraine or out to Bridgenorth - or wherever your club loyalties take you - it's evident that Saturday matters.
There's a bustling atmosphere over the ground which builds across the women's action, under-18s and reserves before giving way to a passionate, evocative roar as the seniors battle it out.
The roar always takes me back a bit when I head out to these games. When you're watching an NTFA fixture, there's no doubt fans care deeply about the four points.
This is what grassroots footy is meant to be about. The young rookies trying to see how far they can take the dream, the club stalwart who has found a sense of belonging and the star player trying to taste the ultimate success while surrounded with their best mates on that final day in September.
We've seen the NTFA's premier division finals race take a new twist, while Deloraine marked Martin Kenney's 500th game and Evandale remembered 130 years of existence in just this past weekend alone.
History, personalities and excitement showcased across one day of country football.
There's plenty of story-lines coming up as we head towards finals for the premier division.
After a drought-breaking flag last season, Bracknell have marked themselves as the team to beat in the current season with a star-studded roster and a game clear on top.
Rocherlea feature some of the biggest names in the competition in Jordan Cousens and Josh Ponting. In front of their home fans, they're incredibly hard to beat, but will 2022 be the year where it clicks for the Archer Street squad?
Advertisement
The Saints are flying high as this year's Cinderella story after being last season's cellar dwellers. Their record makes them one of the competition's form sides with their fans dreaming of a September miracle.
Not to be confused with Rocherlea (unless you're someone whose name rhymes with Adam Daunt) is Longford, the side which lurks as a genuine contender. Longford have the second-highest percentage but sit one game back from the top three, can they translate the attacking threat to premiership points?
Behind them is the chase for fifth spot between Hillwood, South Launceston and Scottsdale. All three sides have looked like they might grab that fifth spot, but with five rounds remaining any of that trio could skate into finals.
The Magpies have found form in their past two games while the Sharks have previously claimed big scalps from the top end of town to be dangerous in the run home.
South Launceston are showing you can win things with the youth brigade as they simultaneously build for the future and aim to back-up last season's grand final appearance.
Advertisement
Alternatively, you could watch on as Bridgenorth and Deloraine look to unearth their next wave of talent. Winning out at Deloraine or Parrot Park in the run home will be crucial for finals shake-up, casting the pair as kingmakers.
Head on out to your local NTFA ground this weekend, you won't be disappointed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.