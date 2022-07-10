The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA: From Martin Kenney, to Evandale's 130 and George Town, there's plenty to like on local footy

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
July 10 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIME OF THE TIGER: Josh Ponting and Rocherlea are hoping to make a deep run into the NTFA premier division finals series. Picture: Craig George

Whisper it quietly but the most exciting time of the year is just around the corner for footy fans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.