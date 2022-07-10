Launceston United's Women's Super League juggernaut shifted back into top gear with a 7-0 win at Kingborough Lions.
A rare Sunday fixture was further complicated by a change of venue and kick-off time but United stayed focused to bank another three points in pursuit of their league and cup double.
Against the team they beat in the Statewide Cup final three weeks ago, United were ruthless up front and solid in defence.
Ellie La Monte had a day out down South, bagging four goals with Dani Gunton grabbing a couple and Alexis Mitchell completing the rout.
"It was a great result," beamed co-coach Frank Compton.
"It was probably our most complete performance of the season and we're really happy.
"We were anticipating a tough gig because they had four players back and Laura Davies returned up front - she was among the top scorers in the league last season.
"But we used that to our advantage because we knew they would push on and leave gaps and we got in early and didn't look back.
"It was not that they were bad, we were just really good. Lynden (Prince) and I don't give praise away for no reason but they really deserved it today."
Regular keeper Sydney Carnie was absent through COVID but Jazlin Venn kept a clean sheet on her step up from the Northern Championship while new signing Molly Duigan had an excellent debut at centre-back.
United were also able to give all the bench some game-time with Adilat Otto, Bianca Anderson, Febey Mitchell and Ava Farquhar all taking to the field.
The day's other result went ideally for United as second-placed South Hobart drew with third-placed Clarence.
"It was a nice bonus to see Zebras get a late equaliser," Compton admitted.
"We're at the stage of the season where it's hard not to look at other results and we were really happy with the day."
Elianna Diafokeris scored twice as Zebras fought back to earn a point.
United are due to face bottom-placed Olympia Warriors next week at Birch Avenue.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
