The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston United continue Women's Super League surge

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 10 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOE POKE: Dani Gunton leaving Meg Goscombe and Isabell Dadswell behind. Picture: Linda Higginson

Launceston United's Women's Super League juggernaut shifted back into top gear with a 7-0 win at Kingborough Lions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.