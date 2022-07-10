HIF seeks EPA approval for North-West eFeul plant

HIF Australia has revealed more details about its proposal to build a $1 billion eFuel plant.
The company, in which Porsche has a 12.5 per cent stake, announced on Friday that it had filed a Notice of Intent with the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority seeking approval for a facility at Surrey Hills, 30 kilometres south of Burnie.
HIF Australia executive development manager Dane Stewart said Tasmania was an attractive place to put an eFuel plant.
"It has an energy grid that is almost entirely green, in terms of being renewable," he said.
"Being able to ensure that the energy that you're using comes from renewable sources is really important."
While he could not give a final total, Mr Stewart estimated the project cost would be around $1 billion.
"Estimates range from 800 million to 1.2 billion."
Mr Stewart also promised that HIF Australia would be looking to employ people from the North-West.
"The construction phase will probably involve a significant amount of people, especially during peak construction when you could see hundreds of people on site every day for up to a year.
"Then, at the moment, we think we'll probably need at least 150 to 200 people to operate the plant once it's completed."
Mr Stewart also said at this stage the company was not seeking government funding.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he was "over the moon" about the proposal.
"I'm enormously excited about the potential opportunity," he said.
"I'm expecting to meet with the proponents in the next couple of weeks - I'm very excited about that opportunity.
"The proponent has been engaged with the government for some time."
Labor leader Rebecca White was also optimistic about the eFuel plant proposal.
"This is exciting news for Tasmania and offers new jobs in an industry with enormous growth potential."
